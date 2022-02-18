There's a lot of theories abounding about why men are largely no longer participating in the world. The phenomenon does not just entail the school shooter, the incel or other wayward young men but is global and across age ranges. It's largely men you see selling things on the corner, living in a tent, dealing drugs or committing crimes. The phenomenon is literally called "failure to launch." Businesses have been set up to provide therapy for this "condition" and it's literally been called "failure to launch syndrome."

Look at this post from AARP, where the writer posts "You raised him to leave, but he's still there. What to do about the young man on the sofa."

When one man is stuck on the sofa, it's a disorder. When millions are, it's a social issue that needs to be addressed.

There's an array of explanations for this. One generation of men was put on prescription antidepressants, known to have detrimental effects on younger people. Those drugs have now largely been tapped over to women, with psychiatrists saying that disorders like ADHD are "underdiagnosed" in women. In fact, the study seems to imply that women who overachieve have something wrong with them:

Underdiagnosis of ADHD in women has its roots in childhood. Girls with ADHD tend to try harder than their male counterparts to compensate for and cover up symptoms. To keep up their grades, girls are often more willing to put in extra hours of studying and to ask their parents for help.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic 180, it's now being advised to show confidence in the ability of young men:

Set expectations for helping around the house. “Anytime an emerging adult is living at home, it’s important that they contribute to the household just like any other adult,” Arnett says. Chores like taking out the trash, serious cleaning, household repairs, responsibility for pets, and shopping and cooking are all possibilities. “Show your adult kids that you have confidence in them,” Jay says. “Why wouldn’t he or she be capable of finding work, showing up every day, pitching in around the house? Millions of 20-somethings are doing it. Don’t send the message to your child that you think they cannot be one of them."

It's truly incredible how society could do such dramatic 180s but there it is.