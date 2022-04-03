By Erin Doherty @ Axios.com, March 3

Some Russian restaurants and businesses in the U.S. are facing threats, harassment and vandalism in the days since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine .

Driving the news: Russia House Restaurant and Lounge in Washington, D.C. was vandalized twice last weekend, resulting in smashed windows, a broken door and what is believed to be anti-Russian rhetoric posted on the walls, WUSA9 reports.

"We’re getting some hate phone calls," owner Aaron McGovern told the Washington Post , adding that his restaurant "has nothing to do with" the invasion.

, adding that his restaurant "has nothing to do with" the invasion. "We are a U.S.-owned company trying to survive," McGovern said.