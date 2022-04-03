Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Russian businesses in U.S. face threats, vandalism over invasionBy artappraiser on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 3:35am |
By Erin Doherty @ Axios.com, March 3
Some Russian restaurants and businesses in the U.S. are facing threats, harassment and vandalism in the days since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Driving the news: Russia House Restaurant and Lounge in Washington, D.C. was vandalized twice last weekend, resulting in smashed windows, a broken door and what is believed to be anti-Russian rhetoric posted on the walls, WUSA9 reports.
- "We’re getting some hate phone calls," owner Aaron McGovern told the Washington Post, adding that his restaurant "has nothing to do with" the invasion.
- "We are a U.S.-owned company trying to survive," McGovern said.
Pushkin Russian Restaurant in downtown San Diego is also receiving threats, and people are leaving 1-star reviews online saying the restaurant supports the invasion, owner Ike Gazaryan said, per ABC 7. [....]
URL:
https://www.axios.com/russian-businesses-us-vandalism-threats-bdde1c92-d661-48d5-9157-c540964b00fb.html
