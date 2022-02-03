It is an understatement to say how divided this society is. The loneliness epidemic, in which people are terrified and unaware of who their own neighbors or even family members are, a polarizing identity politics that gave us a whole bunch of groups that didn't really believe in the core of society anymore - feminists, the Alt Right (which encompassed men's rights activists, white nationalists and others), gave us a more and more atomized and anxious society.

Here's a potential rhetorical break from Joe Biden's SOTU speech:

“When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war in Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” he said. “While it shouldn’t have taken something so terrible for people around the world to see what’s at stake, now everyone sees it clearly. We see the unity among leaders of nations, a more unified Europe, a more unified West.

One pejorative that the woke crowd often puts out there is the "invention of whiteness." According to them, before America, white people were Dutch, English, French, German, Irish, etc. "Whiteness" was invented to separate from other groups essentially in order to subjugate them.

That assessment might essentially be correct, at least to some degree. Nevertheless, "white" people generally do not really see themselves as those nationalities. Biden speaking of "a more unified West" gives us a healthier and less divisive identity - we are the west.

This society needs a cohesive identity like that, so that people look at other people and see someone who shares a commonality, instead of someone who embodies an external threat. We are a community and we do have shared roots.