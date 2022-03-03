Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Jury acquits only Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor raidBy artappraiser on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 10:49pm |
By Daniel Trotta @ Reuters.com, March 3
A Kentucky jury on Thursday acquitted a white former detective of endangering neighbors of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid that killed the Black woman in her home, clearing law enforcement of all criminal liability in a case that rocked the United States in 2020. Detective Brett Hankison, 45, whose stray bullets hit a neighboring apartment in the city of Louisville during the execution of a "no knock" search warrant after midnight, was the only officer charged in the case, with wanton endangerment.
Hankison could be heard sobbing behind his face mask as the verdict was read three times, one for each of the occupants of the neighboring apartment, according a Court TV reporter who was in the courtroom. Relatives of Taylor who were in the gallery also wept, the reporter said. The jury deliberated for about three hours [....]
- Add new comment
- 175 reads
Comments
Thought this news item might fit well here. Any protests about lack of charges? Clearly no one remembers any names...
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:40am
In Geo. Floyd country:
When they arrived, police said they found four people who had been shot – three men and one woman. Additional officers were requested to help with "crowd control."
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:47am