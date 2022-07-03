    Barr & Trump's soiled reputations

    By PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 1:48am |

    Elie Honing leads with Barr's embarrassing, corrupt and revealing texts:

    https://cafe.com/elies-note/note-from-elie-bill-barrs-revisionist-bs/

    And then there's Barr's dishonest book promotion tour:

    Trump immediately declares Barr stupid, which is one way he always gives his accomplices more cred - by criticizing them the must be honest. But no, both Barr and Trump are lying, self-serving shits. As is Bolton, but at least he served more of a purpose. Wait for Pompeo to get going. Who else?

    Lincoln Project people still trying to do their part, I see:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:19pm

    Packing the courts with motherfuckera was always part of the grift.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:44pm

    Bill Barr roll call of infamy


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:55pm

    Barr resigned Dec 23 - he owns this.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:05pm

    The Bulwark's stance on the two laid out clear as a bell:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:38pm

    Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested this morning in his underwear in Miami for conspiracy in connection with the J6 insurrection. From NBC6. pic.twitter.com/NDX6wNoO0T

    — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 8, 2022

    Just in: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is indicted. DOJ says the charges include conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, plus assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property.

    — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) March 8, 2022


    Tarrio is not charged with taking part in the breach of the Capitol, but court papers say he led planning and stayed in touch with other members of the Proud Boys during their activity on Jan. 6, 2021.

    — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) March 8, 2022

    Prosecutors say he will make an initial appearance in court later today in Miami.

    — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) March 8, 2022

    We cannot rest until all of Trump's insurrectionist, traitorous foot soldiers face justice

    Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a leader of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys, has been indicted on a conspiracy charge in the Capitol attack.#TrumpCoupAttempthttps://t.co/NblO5Hgc2q

    — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) March 8, 2022

    The new allegations in the Tarrio indictment change the entire scope of their Jan. 6 involvement — no more tiptoeing around the premeditated aspect of storming the Capitol.

    The Proud Boys and their allies had plans in front of them, well before the 6th, to occupy the Capitol. https://t.co/JMNfJPBByZ pic.twitter.com/g2yuRl4GhC

    — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) March 8, 2022

    Former Proud Boys Leader Indicted in Jan. 6 Investigation https://t.co/2Nf4HJILhj

    — Jeffrey Levin (@jilevin) March 8, 2022

    The DOJ is moving up the ladder with the indictment of Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. DOJ alleges that "Tarrio and his co-defendants...conspired to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, the certification of the Electoral College vote." https://t.co/TXwDOi8Fru

    — KBK (@Kempo50) March 8, 2022

    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 3:12pm

