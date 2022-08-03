Cracking down on the misuse of pandemic assistance, the agency says nonprofits in the Minneapolis area siphoned off tens of millions of dollars. The F.B.I. said in legal filings that groups overseen by Feeding Our Future had received more than $65 million from federal food programs during the coronavirus pandemic.​

By David A. Farenthold @ NYTimes.com, March 8

[....] In affidavits filed in federal court, the Justice Department said it was investigating at least 15 different feeding operations. Together, the F.B.I. said, these groups — all of which were supposed to be overseen by Feeding Our Future — had received more than $65 million from federal food programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Almost none of this money was used to feed children,” the government wrote in one filing. “Instead, conspirators misappropriated the money and used it to purchase real estate, cars and other items.”

When a reporter recently visited the address listed for Advance Youth Athletic Development, there was no sign of a kitchen or a large child care facility. It was a second-story apartment.

“No. No. No,” said Lul Mohamoud, a neighbor in the apartment across the hall, when asked if she had ever seen 5,000 children there. “I have never seen any kids going in there.” [....]