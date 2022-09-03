Voters have called the race “an election of “unlikeables,” as the front-runners have led campaigns dogged by accusations of corruption and nepotism. Voters will head to the polls with a deep sense of disillusionment

SEOUL — South Koreans head to the polls Wednesday to vote in one of the most tightly fought presidential elections in recent memory, with several policy issues — North Korea and sky-high home prices; gender inequality and a decaying job market — roiling voters.

According to pre-election surveys, the race is a close contest between Lee Jae-myung, of President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party, and Yoon Suk-yeol, a former prosecutor representing the conservative opposition, the People Power Party.

The election comes as South Korea is projecting influence around the world like never before. The small nation of just over 50 million people has long punched above its weight in manufacturing and technology, but more recently has added film, television and music to its list of successful global exports [....]