    Creating a narrative & promoting it for a political agenda, Part II

    By artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 9:57pm |

    Part I is here, starting with Omar Wasow's excellent quote from a NYTimes article 

    “Focus on conflict. Feed the algorithm. Make sure whatever you produce reinforces a narrative. Don’t worry if it is true.”

    with many excellent examples through Nov. 2021. This is for new ones!

    The narrative of the horror that vaccine mandates by employers have wreaked on our economy

    I promise you strangers are not going over to Ted Cruz to hug him

    pic.twitter.com/O4RPUNGFPz

    — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 8, 2022


    United Airlines' CEO Scott Kirby revealed that just six of its 13,000-strong pilot group did not get the vaccine and were fired by the company.https://t.co/fVqXjEoDop

    — Rushan Limpballs (@MylesGives) March 8, 2022

    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 10:04pm

    I'm sure you've already seen the one about rising gasoline prices being all Biden's fault, if not the stickers already appearing on gas pumps that basically imply the same thing.

    But the facts, jack, are in the WSJ, where their readers expect them to produce accurate information on things like commodity prices


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 2:16am

    We've helped Yemen Saudi Arabia to an embarrassing immoral level in Yemen.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 8:55am

    got to add Yglesias' not-gonna-censor-myself-anymore update on the oil situation, even tho it's going off-thread, it's good (almost getting rowdy towards the end of the thread) -

     

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 11:59pm

    BUT WAIT there's more! Late tonight Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar voted against banning Russian oil ALONG WITH A GAGGLE OF GOP RIGHT-WING NUT CASES!!! 

    BREAKING: House passes legislation banning Russian oil and gas imports by a vote of 414-17.

    — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 10, 2022


    NO votes were 15 Republicans, including Boebert, Massie, Cawthorn, Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Gohmert, Gosar, and Chip Roy; and 2 Democrats, Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar.

    — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 10, 2022

    and I see evidence on Twitter of them really beginning to catch shit for it, LIKE THIS

    .@Ilhan and @CoriBush, This is not about you. Voting NO did nothing but lump you two in the same pathetic category as the low-life, criminal-morons. Reminder: You represent the Constituents in the US, not the people of Russia. https://t.co/jHCNErn63y

    — MarcievJ (@MarcieJ_OC) March 10, 2022


    Why did you vote against Ukraine and for Russia? Now you have something in common with the worse of the GOP like Lauren Boebert, Margie Greene.

    — Teresa Hall (@TeresaH14364606) March 10, 2022

    Not a good look for @IlhanMN & @CoriBush https://t.co/HrgR9kwrDN

    — Dan S #HealthcareVoter (@Dsquared75) March 10, 2022

    They should all be voted out, and Dems like Cori Bush and Ilan Omar should be primaried out of politics. https://t.co/wiJAo5JNFc

    — DavKat (@DavKat43) March 10, 2022

    Please explain Cori Bush & Ilhan Omar's vote tonight supporting Putin's genocide. https://t.co/keDcd8YM5v

    — Jean (@setislady) March 10, 2022

    Edit to add: this poll shows the GOP nut cases may be in beeeg trouble for their votes, too.

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 1:07am

    IAEA counters Ukraine's narrative about loss of electricity at Chernobyl - Chernobyl Blackout Won’t Pump Radiation Across Europe, Says Nuclear Watchdog @ Daily Beast, March 9


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 12:07pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 2:01pm

    Convenient chart to show the "drill baby drill' set about the record under Biden:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 8:19pm

