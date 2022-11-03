Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in UkraineBy artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 2:06am |
AP (via ArabNews.com) March 11, 2022, updated 1 min. ago
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council scheduled a meeting Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine,” allegations vehemently denied by the Biden administration. “This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack,” Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations said late Thursday. “We’re not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the UN Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation.”
The Russian request, announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its first deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, follows the US rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is running chemical and biological labs with US support.
In response to this week’s accusations by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova — without evidence — White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a public warning Wednesday that Russia might use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine, the neighbor it has invaded.
Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and tweeted: “This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.”
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Wednesday called the Russian claim “a bunch of malarkey.”
Dalton said “Russia has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons and has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law” as well as “a track record of falsely accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating.”
Dmitry Chumakov, another Russian deputy UN ambassador, repeated the accusation Wednesday [....]
- Add new comment
- 543 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 2:45am
How well known is it that as an actor Zelenskyy played the President on a Ukrainian television show that was so popular a political party bearing the name of that show was formed. Then Zelenskyy ran for Ukrainian President for real. Smh, it is just so surreal.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 4:13am
I think all his history, including not only that but the video of him dancing in high heels and being the Ukrainian voice of Paddington Bear is pretty well known among the cognescenti of Twitter and surely most Ukrainians (I've even seen the tv show as teacher-become-president often cited as the reason he won, as it gave him a sort of "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" brand.)
What is the lesson for me? A talented ACTOR can make a popular president, especially if he/she has had a role to practice for the real thing.
Trump rode the role of smart tough bossman in "The Art of the Deal" and then "The Apprentice", a brand which he had promoted his whole life, to the presidency. It wasn't the role of a president though. Turns out he couldn't play any other role, is the only one he knew how to play.
Me, I remember being appalled as a young person that we had elected a Hollywood actor as president; it was like "what's next?" I had no idea at the time of his considerable practice of the executive role as a governor.
I think a lot of voters were like when I was younger - they just don't know that much about the candidate, rather, they guess from the performance. (And I did not think someone who co-starred with a monkey could do so well. I might have thought different if he had played an "everyman president" in a movie)
Ah but the proof is in the final performance once elected, is it not? You don't reallly care if it's playacting if it works for you....
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 4:43am
p.s. I should add that I have been mightily impressed by everything I have seen so far about Zelenskyy Productions. He is very talented but the crew he is working with is enormously so, very very savvy, I would say they are far better than any political messaging operation in the U.S. After all if this was a propanganda war alone, look at what they have done and what they continue to do! Absolutely victorious.
edit to add: all you have to do is compare the world's reaction to what happened in Belarus or Crimea.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 4:52am
Reuters Exclusive: WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 2:48am
This is like a bizarro world reversal of the Iraq war, with Russia alleging they are stopping some sort of biological weapon attack and the American media highlighting the carnage and mayhem the way Al Jazeera did.
by Orion on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 3:24am