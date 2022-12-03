By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA @ AP.com, 52 minutes ago

BAGHDAD — As many as 12 missiles were fired Sunday toward the U.S. consulate in Iraq’s northern city of Irbil, Iraqi security officials said. A U.S. defense official said missiles had been launched at the city from neighboring Iran.

Officials in Iraq and the U.S. gave different accounts of damage. A second U.S. official said there was no damage and no casualties at any U.S. government facility, but Iraqi officials said several missiles had hit the U.S. consulate. The consulate building is new and currently unoccupied.

The U.S. defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because information was still coming in, said it was still not certain exactly how many missiles were fired and exactly where they landed.

The Iraqi security officials said there were no immediate report of casualties from the attack, which occurred shortly after midnight and caused material damage in the area. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.One of the Iraqi officials said the ballistic missiles were fired from Iran, without elaborating. The U.S. officials could not confirm the type of missile.

The second U.S. official said the incident was being investigated by the government of Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government. The U.S. condemned what it called an “outrageous attack against Iraqi sovereignty and display of violence,” the official said in a statement [....]