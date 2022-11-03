Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[INTL. REACTION-UKRAINE] UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in UkraineBy artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 2:06am |
AP (via ArabNews.com) March 11, 2022, updated 1 min. ago
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council scheduled a meeting Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine,” allegations vehemently denied by the Biden administration. “This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack,” Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations said late Thursday. “We’re not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the UN Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation.”
The Russian request, announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its first deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, follows the US rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is running chemical and biological labs with US support.
In response to this week’s accusations by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova — without evidence — White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a public warning Wednesday that Russia might use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine, the neighbor it has invaded.
Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and tweeted: “This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.”
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Wednesday called the Russian claim “a bunch of malarkey.”
Dalton said “Russia has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons and has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law” as well as “a track record of falsely accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating.”
Dmitry Chumakov, another Russian deputy UN ambassador, repeated the accusation Wednesday [....]
- Add new comment
- 9911 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 2:45am
How well known is it that as an actor Zelenskyy played the President on a Ukrainian television show that was so popular a political party bearing the name of that show was formed. Then Zelenskyy ran for Ukrainian President for real. Smh, it is just so surreal.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 4:13am
I think all his history, including not only that but the video of him dancing in high heels and being the Ukrainian voice of Paddington Bear is pretty well known among the cognescenti of Twitter and surely most Ukrainians (I've even seen the tv show as teacher-become-president often cited as the reason he won, as it gave him a sort of "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" brand.)
What is the lesson for me? A talented ACTOR can make a popular president, especially if he/she has had a role to practice for the real thing.
Trump rode the role of smart tough bossman in "The Art of the Deal" and then "The Apprentice", a brand which he had promoted his whole life, to the presidency. It wasn't the role of a president though. Turns out he couldn't play any other role, is the only one he knew how to play.
Me, I remember being appalled as a young person that we had elected a Hollywood actor as president; it was like "what's next?" I had no idea at the time of his considerable practice of the executive role as a governor.
I think a lot of voters were like when I was younger - they just don't know that much about the candidate, rather, they guess from the performance. (And I did not think someone who co-starred with a monkey could do so well. I might have thought different if he had played an "everyman president" in a movie)
Ah but the proof is in the final performance once elected, is it not? You don't reallly care if it's playacting if it works for you....
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 4:43am
p.s. I should add that I have been mightily impressed by everything I have seen so far about Zelenskyy Productions. He is very talented but the crew he is working with is enormously so, very very savvy, I would say they are far better than any political messaging operation in the U.S. After all if this was a propanganda war alone, look at what they have done and what they continue to do! Absolutely victorious.
edit to add: all you have to do is compare the world's reaction to what happened in Belarus or Crimea.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 4:52am
Reuters Exclusive: WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 2:48am
This is like a bizarro world reversal of the Iraq war, with Russia alleging they are stopping some sort of biological weapon attack and the American media highlighting the carnage and mayhem the way Al Jazeera did.
by Orion on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 3:24am
It's like Iraq occupying Kuwait.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 2:50pm
With Joe Biden in the role of George H.W. Bush. Will we see a president in ten years or so show up and decide to go all the way in Russia?
by Orion on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 5:01pm
?? Well here's a glimpse at a different, more horrible time
https://english.alarabiya.net/amp/features/2018/03/11/PICTURES-The-large...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 5:08pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 2:47pm
One thing I will say about all this - I haven't met a lot of either but I have met both Russians and Ukrainians. The Russians I met often said some really profound stuff, but also were very callous, offensive and arrogant. The few Ukrainians I met were really, really humble in comparison. In fact, some of the most humble people I've ever met! Generalizations can often be off but it was enough to be noticeable.
by Orion on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 5:09pm
Well, I'm thinking of a warm, talented, but modest Russian colleague i should reach out to, but not quite sure what to say or what i should do. Another Russian colleague died 2 years ago - an old pro, a bit gruff but warm and self-effacing. I'm not sure what we get stereotyping 144 million Russians and 44 million Ukrainians. Navalny might have been a Zelensky if hadn't been poisoned and thrown in jail. The girls of Pussy Riot aren't much like these overpainted Russian models in furs - could there be 2 types?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 5:33pm
I think it's always helpful to keep in mind that when it's an immigrant from either (or any other country for that matter) to the U.S., that they have strongly rejected something about their home culture. So they probably won't even make good stereotypes. (On the other hand, they will be the best people to furnish good stereotypes about their home region once they feel free from it!)
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 6:23pm
Even that generalization doesn't work. The Russians I met didn't like America at all, were only here briefly and intended to just go back.
by Orion on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 10:37pm
I'm talking about someone who lives in Moscow + someone in the EU. But anyway, 1 million Russians signed the protest petition against the war - are they also arrogant?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 4:30am
I wasn't even thinking about him when I wrote my comment but now you reminded me. In the mid 80's I had an art appraisal client, a medical doctor, who turned out to have been a minor member of a small but very famous dissident group in Leningrad in 70's. They all became Soviet exiles in the U.S. and France. He turned out to have a pretty large collection of art by artists related to the group, his collecting was the source of important income to them at a crucial time when they were not that well setup as exiles in "the west." I took the job, finished inspecting everything, and just as I was starting the production of the document, my mother in the midwest went into an unexpected life-death situation in the ICU and my father asked me to come help. So I did not get the appraisal done for weeks and weeks. The doctor kept calling and calling and calling, leaving voice messages that he needed the appraisal, where is my appraisal. I desperately needed the money from a finished job and I was afraid how he would react. Finally I called him back. He was not screaming or yelling, he was very polite about it. I said "gosh how come you are not sounding angry, where is that famous Russian temper?" He said very wryly "that's because I am not Russian heritage, but Czech".
So there you go, an example of what I said - the emigres can stereotype their society better.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 11:40am
I don't refute stereotypes - but they're dangerous, need to be used carefully, appropriately, esp. for non-natives. I was talking about Mila Kunis recently as "Russian" - turns out she's Ukrainian, but no Americans knew where the fuck Ukraine is, so she went with the easier option. That said I've been to Ukrainian dives in NY, which totally prepared me for the current crisis. Not. But elsewhere I've worked with both Ukrainians and Russians, yet still don't feel comfortable with a big brush. Especially decades later - global things change much faster these days; are historical references are often obsolete.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:09pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 6:39pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 8:00pm
Yovanovitch: Trump Insiders Say He Would've Pulled U.S. Out Of NATO In Second Term, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJH66socuqA
by Orion on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 11:13pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 2:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 3:47am
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 4:18am
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 4:21am
very popular (the title trending on Twitter) piece by Fukyama; is also a quick easy read as it's in bullet-point form:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 11:13am
Trudeau:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:33pm
what's the worst that could happen?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 1:04pm
Wheres this "billions of people" come from?
Unless China and India are taking part, not a chance.
For another thing, are we still expecting Russian nukes are accurate?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 1:10pm
plus last I checked Japan is still there after Hiroshima, Nagasaki and the Fukushima disaster; nukes are horrific weapons but not the end of the earth they are played up to be in sci-fi
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 2:08pm
didn't realize til now that Antonio Garcia Martinez was actually tweeting from Poland; he's there and trying to get into Ukraine:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 2:12pm
Bipartisan delegation of US senators arrives in Poland, meets with US ambassador and troops
From CNN's Joe Johns and Sarah Fortinsky, 4 hr 1 min ago
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 8:04pm
Edward Snowden's last tweet was this one on Feb. 27
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 9:31pm
Ukraine is game to you? https://youtu.be/fzLtF_PxbYw
by Orion on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 9:31pm
omg, what a fabulous find!
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 9:42pm
Lol
by Orion on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 10:17pm
"Ukraine's Nazi problem is real, even if Putin's denazification claim isn't."
I thought that this article was notable because it highlighted a moderate analysis of what is going on with Azov, the neo-Nazi militia in Ukraine.
I have an unorthodox take on this one. Let's hypothesize that there was validity to Putin's claims to "denazify" Ukraine. The problem therein is that his war is actually weakening the regime of Zelensky, who, according to Grayzone, made peace with Azov but was initially a target of their ire. Much like how the United States emboldened Al Qaeda and ISIS by invading Iraq, Putin actually would embolden Ukraine's paramilitaries if he overthrew its current government.
by Orion on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 11:40pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/13/2022 - 12:32pm
Hungary's Viktor Orbán becomes the latest Kremlin crony to break ranks.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/13/2022 - 1:11pm
But with friends like Boris, who needs enemies?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/13/2022 - 5:19pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/13/2022 - 5:22pm
Is there anyway Snopes can get a veto on the UN Security Council? Just cause it would save a lot of wasted time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/13/2022 - 8:24pm
IOW, Snopes confirms labs are there. They are just not secret. And most are leftover from Soviet era. The US just assisted Ukraine in maintaining and updating them.
I remember reading a long, long time ago about the Soviet's researching the use of phages as alternatives to and replacements for antibiotics in treating drug-resistant strains of bacteria. It would be a shame to lose all the specimens of the phages they have researched if for no other reason than to use as evidence against future patent claims.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 5:03am
Excerpt from Spotlight on Biological Warfare by Izabella Kaminska's new website The Blind Spot (paywalled)
There is much, much more behind the paywall.
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 7:28am
What means "quasi-secret"? That's didn't know about it, but anyone in the field who cares would? A term to foster further suspicion despite Snope's "false" rating?Who developed the West's "suppressive tactic"? A cabal of media types in a New York skyscraper? I mean, wearing masks to protect against airborne disease is "incomprehensible" to 30% of the US population. I don't know what any of these arguments mean, just that I'm not terribly convinced still that there's any scandal there at all. Yes, lots of stuff left over from the Cold War. No, Ukraine not terribly wealthy so whatever remains prolly has gaps. Etc, etc. Is there any real info that any of this was a threat to Russia? Any attempted use in the past? (PS - that would probably lower their chances of joining the EU, Ukraine's biggest ambition, so color me skeptical)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 8:38am
I have no answers to your questions but maybe you could ask her ...
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 8:45am
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/13/2022 - 10:19pm
Every day in every way seems like Pooty's doing a real bangup job of reaching his goals...
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 1:25am
I've heard of the church as a big ally of Pootie's but am curious how that's holding up.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 1:27am
Religion News keeping an eye on him and don't like what they see so far:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 5:08pm
Russian history vs negotiations
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 2:57am
Ukraine president Zelinsky to address congress: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/03/14/ukraine-russia-invasion-live-updates/7031496001/?csp=chromepush
by Orion on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 12:31pm
So believe him or not, that's what the U.S. defense official says.(You are meant to believe him, by the way.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 1:50pm
Elon Musk is challenging Putin to a duel:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 2:00pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 3:21pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 3:41pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 4:43pm
file under "there's so many more things that could be done..."
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 5:28pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 5:44pm
Ursula tweet today:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 5:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 9:50pm
striking and strange photo:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 2:58pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 4:20pm
Beattie's arguably overstressing the "neo-nazi" thing, but the general point of The Guardian article is very valid and important, that the anti-Putin tent is huge and very wide:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 5:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 2:31pm
I have a feeling Harris is out of her depth, but she's just barely 2nd year out of 4th - still time to surprise.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 3:48pm
Me too, exactly the same, including that I don't feel yet like she doesn't have the potential. It's like she can't drop the "you go girl" casual act in ultra serious situations, which is odd for someone who was a prosecutor? There's been other times I've seen when she just seems so nervous and skittish when the situation really called for the tough angry prosecutor character. And again, I didn't see her in primary debates that way, she talked tough.
Look, just saw this for example, a leader can be caught laughing during a war, it's just important that it's situational:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 4:04pm
The U.S. Senate says it unanimously, now Biden too:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 4:23pm
Interestingly exposes self as not even getting the "everyman" democratic marketing thing, isn't even on his radar:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 5:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 5:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 5:57pm
Mitt Romney says he wants Ukraine to have the MIG's "immediately":
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 1:46am
p.s. I just checked, Mitt's on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and also on its Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 1:51am
I imagine Barack Obama saying to Joe Biden: how can I help, what should I stress to my fans? (I can't imagine him NOT doing that and just blasting his own opinion regardless of what this admin. wants.) Whatever the case, here's his emphasis in 3 tweets as I see it: 1) we need to help with the refugee crisis 2) NO to NO FLY ZONE 3) it would be a big mistake to blame all the Russian people
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 2:45pm
Putin and Obama actually seemed somewhat open to one another until Crimea. I might be wrong about that but that's how it seemed.
by Orion on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 3:29pm
Video March 17, 2022, 2:45 p.m. ET., 4 hours ago, Glenn Thrush Reporting from Washington @ NYTimes Live Coverage
followed by
March 17, 2022, 2:39 p.m. ET. 4 hours ago, Lara Jakes. Reporting from Washington
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 6:51pm
by Orion on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 7:42pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 9:27pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 9:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 9:34pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 9:35pm