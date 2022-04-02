Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Democrats try to shed 'defund the police' label (in time for mid-terms), let's track how they doBy artappraiser on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 4:02am |
Long article basically summing up my last thread on topic (started 12/18/21, only 1 3/4 months ago)
Biden turns his focus to gun violence as Democrats try to shed 'defund the police' label
By Maegan Vazquez, Peter Nickeas, Evan Perez and Priya Krishnakumar @ CNN.com, Updated 6:16 PM ET, Thu February 3, 2022
And here's Joe's own words (of course with speechwriter input. Note especially how he leaves out the words "black lives matter" and doesn't mention Geo. Floyd, but mentions dead police officers first.
In Opinion: President Biden writes on gun violence amid new U.S. anti-crime plan, announced during NYC visit
By JOE BIDEN @ NEW YORK DAILY NEWS | FEB 03, 2022 AT 8:23 PM
In the past week, New York City has paid tribute to two of its Finest, Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera. They represented who and what we want law enforcement to be: brave, idealistic and deeply committed to service. Their bright futures were cut short by a man with a stolen gun and a 40-round drum magazine.
Six NYPD officers have been victims of gun violence so far this year. Nationally, 64 children have been injured by gun violence already this year; 26 children killed. Every day in this country, 316 people are shot; 106 killed.
It’s time for all of us to say: enough. There are steps we can take to turn pain into purpose, and that is what I was in New York Thursday to announce.
Mayor Adams and I agree: The solution is not to defund our police, it’s to give them the tools, training and funding to be the partners and protectors our communities need. The answer is not to abandon our streets. It’s for police and the community to come together to make them safer through policing that treats everyone with dignity and respect.
That’s why I’ve called on Congress to pass a budget later this month that provides cities an additional $300 million for community policing. We need more police on the street, walking the beat and making communities safer.
I’ve also asked Congress to provide $200 million for community violence intervention programs like the one I visited in Queens, where trusted community members work directly with the people most likely to commit or become victims of gun crimes. These programs can reduce violence by up to 60%.
That’s a half-billion dollars for proven strategies we know will reduce violent crime. That, along with the increased funding I’ve requested for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals, is essential to my comprehensive, nationwide strategy to prevent gun crime.
First, we’re cracking down on the flow of firearms used to commit violence. That means going after rogue gun dealers who illegally sell to criminals. We’re also sending additional prosecutorial resources to shut down the so-called “iron pipeline” that brings guns from other states into New York City. Gov. Hochul has created an interstate, interagency task force to stem the flow of illegal guns. Efforts like this will make a big difference.
We’re also going after people who use “ghost guns” to commit crimes. These are the guns that can be assembled from a kit, but can’t be traced when they’re used in a crime because they don’t have serial numbers. So we’re launching an intensified national ghost guns enforcement initiative to deter criminals from using those weapons to cover their tracks. If someone commits a crime with a ghost gun, not only will state and local prosecutors come after them, they should expect federal charges and prosecution.
Second, we’re funding smart law enforcement and gun crime prevention efforts. New York City has identified a few hundred individuals in a city of 8.8 million who are repeatedly involved in gun violence. Every weekday, the city brings together federal, state and local law enforcement sharing intelligence so that we can get these shooters off the street. I visited a meeting of this “Gun Violence Strategic Partnership” during my trip and saw how effective it is when everyone is working together against gun violence. The U.S. Department of Justice is going to help more cities adopt the same model.
Third, we’re investing in community violence intervention and prevention strategies that work, like violence interrupters, summer and after-school programs for teens, jobs for young adults (as the saying goes, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”), school counselors and nurses, and mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Fourth, when someone finishes their time in prison, we can’t just hand them $25 and a bus ticket. We need to ensure they can access job training, stable housing and a second chance at a better life.
I will keep doing everything in my power to make our communities safer, but Congress also needs to do its part. Pass universal background checks. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Close loopholes to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, and repeal the liability shield for gun manufacturers, because there’s no reason that they should be the only industry in America that’s exempt from being sued. These are all common-sense steps that will save lives.
We can never bring back those we’ve lost. But we can come together to fulfill the first responsibility of our government and our democracy: to keep each other safe. I am committed to working with the people and leaders of New York to do just that.
Biden is president of the United States.
Left unsaid but I bet in the back of his mind: someone has to tell Cori Bush and her like-thinking friends to STFU. (Maybe Kamala can do it?)
Comments
Cori Bush, 2 hrs. ago, not going to shut up. Biden's meme: 316 people are shot every day, 106 of them to death; this year so far 24 kids have been killed and 64 injured due to gun violence. It's of highest import to Cori, though, that Congress address two deaths, one in 2020 and one in 2022, because to her loony logic those two deaths are not outliers but implicate the whole system! Furthermore she thinks a Senate bill would in the interim would have saved the second life:
Black lives really don't matter to her, what matters is a loony, distorted narrative about justice based on outlier incidents.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 7:17pm
This is probably going off on a tangent, artappraiser, but I thought of you when I saw this.
by Orion on Sat, 02/05/2022 - 2:07am
Cali dreaming? Not so much.
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/02/05/the-left-strikes-out-on-single-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/05/2022 - 12:17pm
Any national Dems got the guts to do the Sister Souljah thing?
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/09/2022 - 11:10am
I see Josh Hawley for one is betting no national Dems have the guts to publicly disavow her:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/09/2022 - 11:13am
and Fox News:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/09/2022 - 11:32am
This account's Twitter page self-describes as "Excessively Black. No time for your bullshit." Some of the 10,000+ followers: Joy Reid, Bill Scher, Driftglass, Richard W. Painter
He pegs it:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/09/2022 - 11:30am
OK, I'm seeing schizophrenic reactions to L.A. getting ready to host the Superbowl.
There's lots of this kind of defund-police-style bitchin'
And then there's the supposedly evil neo-lib school of thought where the LAPD is making sure it's all safe and cleaned up for all the tourists to spend at minority-owned mom-and-pops which will help to make up for all the recent bad times
Can you say "capitalize" boys and girls?
Or should they send everyone home with stories about what a hellhole L.A. has become?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 12:51am
With Dems like this who needs frenemies?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 5:12am
This young woman is my State Senator. She won that job in 2019 basically being an AOC imitator, at 32 she primaried and upseated a powerful incumbent of 14 years. She calls herself a "progressive" and has supported the "Defund" movement and bashed police in the past.
She apparently is bored with that job already and wants to be a member of The Squad in the U.S. House? So she is now running for the House seat being vacated by a guy running for governor. But that district is gerrymandered to include a middle class balance of Dems, not elite wealthy "progressives" + Spanish-speaking working class like AOC's.
He says it well
If she somehow wins the primary, by lack of voting or whatever, she will lose the seat to the GOP, nearly guaranteed, no matter what she says now to erase her past, the oppo will dig it up and throw it in her face. Long Island and Westchester people want police, are pro-police, to curb urban crime lest it start infiltrating their suburban areas more and more.
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 11:00pm
I've said it before - AOC is unique among the Squad - she understands hard work, being clever, backing down as needed and compromise. She may make mistakes, but she seems to push useful things with some strategy. (Maybe not "refund", not sure how she's approached, tho prolly not good)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 10:45am
Meanwhile, some conservative GOP continue to pretend they fund police actions when they really aren't doing anything of the kind:
Thom Ricks spent a whole career learning who really does "support the troops" and who doesn't.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 11:21am
They Wanted to Roll Back Tough-on-Crime Policies. Then Violent Crime Surged.
With violent crime rates rising and elections looming, progressive prosecutors are facing resistance to their plans to roll back stricter crime policies of the 1990s.
By Astead W. Herndon @ NYTimes. com, Feb. 18
In his tweet of the article, he says:
Others
the tweets go on and on, it's very viral...
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 1:08pm
Black Lives Matter's last 3 tweets were
this pinned to the top
and these two retweets:
(when things aren't looking so good in your neck of the woods as far as making villains, you can always count on Israel?)
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 1:22pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/20/2022 - 2:27am
So far the meme is not getting through to these two people:
Will has 20K+ followers, Jess 5,700+
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 9:06am
(Black-skinned) D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), saying “we must double down on our efforts” to find violent criminals “and keep them off our streets" and that “The entirety of our government, not just the police, must work together to ensure public safety and address the root causes of violent crime” and that “no family and no community should ever witness this type of horrific violence.” The letter also says he knows what crime like this can do to black families, as he grew up in D.C. during its most violent period. He represents the area where this shooting occurred but is relinquishing his seat and is running for D.C. attorney general. If successful, he would take over prosecuting juvenile crimes and some gun offenses
Info. on McDuffie from March 4 article on the shooting at WashingtonPost.com. Obviously, he is a Democrat from a city with a minority population who really believes black lives matter, and that what should be prioritized along those lines is not about hunting for abusive police officers, nor about hating police, but fighting crime.
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 12:00am
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/05/2022 - 12:09pm
