How to threaten the world and break the internet at the same time - Izabella KaminskaBy EmmaZahn on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 9:11am |
In support of my “effective military propaganda should always be uplifting and a bit kitsch/eurovision” theory.
A must watch in every possible way:
Can NATO please hurry up and join this party by putting out its own kitsch feel-good “Team America fuck ya” contribution? Because this is now a real genre. And a real competition (in which the West should theoretically excel?).
Also, Tom Cruise could finally be put to some good use, yeah? And no the new Top Gun isn’t gonna cut it. We need more like this, like this and like this. And of course, maybe, a Wagner Group vs the A-team simulation?
Here’s the military kitsch competition:
Definitely kitsch ...
Comments
wow I was really impressed with the second one! incredible production values for them! the first 4 1/2 minutes are like expert porn, with the stud Kim action narrated by a scratchy voice. While the middle section after that is same old propaganda lecture, the ending has some good "band of brothers" type scenes with the whole group smiling, laughing and celebrating.
Comes to mind - why don't more get that they should do the smiling and laughing thing to impress that they are totally confident? (Note even Biden's campaign people did something similar--the many shots of him removing his sunglasses and smiling, to the ultimate one of him driving up in a convertible sports car and doing the same thing.)
Related, Orion and I had discussed earlier on the first "What's going on in Russia?" thread how this video by an anti-Russian Belarussian battalion is pretty impressive -
while this one by Kadyrov Chechen contingent is pitiful Potemkin-like CGI and therefore not scary at all:
North Korea USED to do things like the Kadryrov one. But this new one is way better, especially with the smiling and laughing stuff, shows Kim and his buddies as ultra confident...
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 2:00pm
p.s. vaguely remember reading somewhere long ago, like pre-Trump, that Kim has a taste for Hollywood movies and has a whole collection, and that this showed his difference from his father. Here it really shows.
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 2:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 1:52am
Putin Isn’t Crazy Enough to Use Nukes. Or Is He? https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/energy/putin-isnt-crazy-enough-to-use-nukes-or-is-he/2022/03/24/90625626-ab92-11ec-8a8e-9c6e9fc7a0de_story.html
by Orion on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 4:02am
Maybe. it mostly depends on the state of his health and the degree of his narcissism.
He can reasonably think that the West would not retaliate to a limited use of WMDs (tactical nukes, chemical or biological weapons) but doing so would guarantee that he would be tried as a war criminal when and if he loses power. Under what circumstances would he risk being tried by those he holds in such contempt? and what fail safes does he have in place if that happens?
Fail safes are also of concern if he is dying or is suffering dementia.
Dead Man's Switch
Worries Grow Over Putin's Stability
The reason I posted The hunt for superyachts of sanctioned Russian oligarchs to In The News is it occurred to me while reading it that, besides avoiding sanctions, sea-steading in a superyacht is probably the good place ride out extensive use of WMDs -- and that appears to be where the oligarchs are headed and they are turning off tracking devices. The article mentions that Putin has a superyacht of his own (ed. probably more than one).
by EmmaZahn on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 9:14am