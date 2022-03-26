Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Now we men can blame our hormones: testosterone is troubleBy Orion on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 6:16pm |
I was on the SSRI kick for a while. Well, there might be another component worth considering!
Better still, with the evils of testosterone firmly established, the world may learn to appreciate older men. Around the age of 30, no longer “young, dumb and full of cum”, we typically find our testosterone levels declining, so that with every day that passes we become less aggressive, more rational and generally nicer. Your average 54-year-old – to pick an age entirely at random – can now boast that as well as decades of experience, he can draw on ever-larger reserves of self-control. Whether we’re trying to land a beautiful lover or a well-paid job, that should make us quite a catch.
Comments
Ha - girls don't want the "nice" boys - didn't anyone tell you?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 6:26pm
Baby whelpers also under fire
What was once easy to define is now an enigma?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 12:08pm
No news to me, nor to Andrew Sullivan nearly 22 years ago in the NYTimes -
(and this old lady has a warning for you: beware of ascribing everything wrong to one cause which you seem to have a passion at doing, as if you get rid of it, everything will be fine. It won't. Life is more complicated than that. For instance, just because they had a bad effect on you, SSRI's, for instance, don't do that to everyone, they actually help some people become healthier and so do supplemental hormones of all kinds)
The He Hormone
By Andrew Sullivan, April 2, 2000 (FULL FAIR USE COPY from my subscription follows)
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 6:44pm
From what I researched, SSRIs have a really, really bad effect on young people but on older people, not so much. When I came off of them, I legit thought I was going to die, so I didn't think about it terribly rationally.
by Orion on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 1:44am
TLDR
