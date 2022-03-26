In an impassioned speech in Warsaw, President Biden insisted that the Russian people are not the enemy, but described Vladimir V. Putin as a tyrant.

WARSAW — President Biden delivered a forceful denunciation of Vladimir V. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Saturday as he wrapped up a three-day trip to Europe intended to bolster unity among U.S. allies against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Mr. Biden said of Mr. Putin as he concluded a fiery address in Poland that drew a stark line between liberty and oppression in the world.

Mr. Biden called the military clash in the heart of Europe the “test of all time” in a decades-long battle against the forces designed to crush democratic uprisings.

His speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw came amid reports that the Ukrainian city of Lviv just across the Polish border was hit by at least two missiles. The missiles hit targets in the eastern part of the Lviv, at or near what is believed to be an oil storage facility, and thick black smoke billowed over the city [....]