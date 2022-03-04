    War in Ukraine (Ongoing Thread) - Part IV- Civilians executed & buried in mass graves in city of Bucha, officials say

    By artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 9:25pm

    [EVERYONE FEEL FREE TO USE. News III-March 12 to April 2  ; News II-March 1 to 12 ; News I-Feb. 24 to 28]

    Ukrainian civilians executed, people buried in mass graves in city of Bucha, officials say by Brad Dress @ TheHill.com, April 2 (excerpt after the jump)

    Ukrainian civilians were executed and left lying in the streets of Bucha, Ukraine, and hundreds of people were buried in mass graves in the city, which lies just outside of the capital of Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak shared a photo appearing to show bodies lying in the streets of Bucha with hands tied behind their backs. Podoliak said the people had been shot dead by Russian troops. “These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat,” he tweeted. “How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?”

    [....] Later on Saturday, Ukraine’s defense ministry tweeted out a video showing Ukrainian forces driving through Bucha. The video shows sensitive content: bodies littered across the city.“The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of [Russian] animals for several weeks. *Local civillians were being executed arbitrarily*, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city,” the ministry tweeted.

    In addition to the bodies strewn across the street, Bucha’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, told news outlet AFP that 280 people had been buried in mass graves.  “All these people were shot,” he told the outlet.AFP reported that its journalists saw at least 20 bodies lying on a single street.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that Russian troops had left mines and were booby-trapping bodies [....]

    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:14am

    I have not looked for verification for these. I do find that the tweeter has been pretty accurate so far, but I am not certain. In any case, even if any of these accusations do not pan out, I feel that they are still big news, the accusations are news in themselves.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:41am

    Russia has revised its Ukraine war strategy to focus on trying to take control of the Donbas and other regions in eastern Ukraine with a target date of early Mayhttps://t.co/LBcTc4k5Nq

    — CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2022


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:21am

    unconfirmed videos:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:25am

    Lost in xlation


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 6:36am

    Energy dependence


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 2:18pm

    BREAKING: Russia calls for UN Security Council meeting to discuss the 'provocation of Ukrainian radicals' in Bucha

    — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 3, 2022

    I note they are no longer "Nazis".

    In China, I believe the word they often use is "hooligans".

    Edit to add: Seems to me that someone's thinking ahead about defense for war crimes prosecution.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:12pm

    'This Is True Barbarity’: Life and Death Under Russian Occupation

    The town of Trostyanets was occupied by Russian forces for a month before the Ukrainian military liberated it. Residents described weeks of hunger and horror.

    By Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Natalia Yermak; with LOTS OF Photographs by Tyler Hicks @ NYTimes.com, April 3, 2022, Updated 9:59 a.m. ET

    TROSTYANETS, Ukraine — The last three Russian soldiers in this Ukrainian town are in the morgue, their uniforms bloodied and torn. The first one’s face is frozen in pain. The second has his wooden pipe in his lap. The third is stuffed in his sleeping bag.

    These dead are not all that was left behind in Trostyanets, a strategically located town in the country’s northeast, where Russian forces fled several days ago in the face of an orchestrated Ukrainian assault. A monthlong Russian occupation reduced much of the town to rubble, a decimated landscape of mangled tank hulks, snapped trees and rattled but resilient survivors.

    There are also stories, impossible to verify, highlighting the kind of hate left in an occupation’s wake and sharing a common thread of brutality: children held at knife point; an old woman forced to drink alcohol as her occupiers watched and laughed; whispers of rape and forced disappearances; and an old man found toothless, beaten in a ditch and defecated on.

    “Oh, God, how I wanted to spit on them or hit them,” said Yevdokiya Koneva, 57, her voice steely as she pushed her aging bicycle toward the center of town on Friday

    [....]

    Instead, a combination of logistics issues, low morale and poor planning among Russian forces allowed an emboldened Ukrainian military to go on the offensive along multiple axes, grinding down the occupying forces and splintering their front lines.

    The Ukrainian victory in Trostyanets came on March 26 — what residents call “Liberation Day” — and is an example of how disadvantaged and smaller Ukrainian units have launched successful counterattacks.

    It also shows how the Russian military’s inability to win a quick victory — in which it would “liberate” a friendly population — left its soldiers in a position that they were vastly unprepared for: holding an occupied town with an unwelcoming local populace.

    “We didn’t want this dreadful ‘liberation,’” said Nina Ivanivna Panchenko, 64, who was walking in the rain after collecting a package of humanitarian aid. “Just let them never come here again.”

    Interviews with more than a dozen residents of Trostyanets, a modest town of about 19,000 situated in a bowl of rolling hills roughly 20 miles from the Russian border, paint a stark picture of struggle and fear during the Russian occupation. The unrelenting violence from both Ukrainian and Russian forces fighting to retake and hold the town raged for weeks and drove people into basements or anywhere they could find shelter.

    On Friday, dazed residents walked through the destroyed town, sorting through the debris as some power was restored for the first time in weeks. Viktor Panov, a railway worker, was helping to clear the shrapnel-shattered train station of unexploded shells, grenades and other scattered explosives. Other men cannibalized destroyed Russian armored vehicles for parts or working machinery [....]


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 5:52pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 5:57pm

