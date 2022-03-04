Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
War in Ukraine (Ongoing Thread) - Part IV- Civilians executed & buried in mass graves in city of Bucha, officials sayBy artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 9:25pm |
[EVERYONE FEEL FREE TO USE. News III-March 12 to April 2 ; News II-March 1 to 12 ; News I-Feb. 24 to 28]
Ukrainian civilians executed, people buried in mass graves in city of Bucha, officials say by Brad Dress @ TheHill.com, April 2 (excerpt after the jump)
Ukrainian civilians were executed and left lying in the streets of Bucha, Ukraine, and hundreds of people were buried in mass graves in the city, which lies just outside of the capital of Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak shared a photo appearing to show bodies lying in the streets of Bucha with hands tied behind their backs. Podoliak said the people had been shot dead by Russian troops. “These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat,” he tweeted. “How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?”
[....] Later on Saturday, Ukraine’s defense ministry tweeted out a video showing Ukrainian forces driving through Bucha. The video shows sensitive content: bodies littered across the city.“The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of [Russian] animals for several weeks. *Local civillians were being executed arbitrarily*, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city,” the ministry tweeted.
In addition to the bodies strewn across the street, Bucha’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, told news outlet AFP that 280 people had been buried in mass graves. “All these people were shot,” he told the outlet.AFP reported that its journalists saw at least 20 bodies lying on a single street.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that Russian troops had left mines and were booby-trapping bodies [....]
- Add new comment
- 5009 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:14am
I have not looked for verification for these. I do find that the tweeter has been pretty accurate so far, but I am not certain. In any case, even if any of these accusations do not pan out, I feel that they are still big news, the accusations are news in themselves.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:41am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:21am
unconfirmed videos:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:25am
Lost in xlation
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 6:36am
Energy dependence
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 2:18pm
What's the source of this? Thanks
by Jason (not verified) on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 11:32pm
I'll try to dig out the Facebook comment i copied from
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 3:04am
I note they are no longer "Nazis".
In China, I believe the word they often use is "hooligans".
Edit to add: Seems to me that someone's thinking ahead about defense for war crimes prosecution.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:12pm
Nazi symbolism seems to have deep resonance across the board in Eastern Europe.
by Orion on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 4:44am
'This Is True Barbarity’: Life and Death Under Russian Occupation
The town of Trostyanets was occupied by Russian forces for a month before the Ukrainian military liberated it. Residents described weeks of hunger and horror.
By Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Natalia Yermak; with LOTS OF Photographs by Tyler Hicks @ NYTimes.com, April 3, 2022, Updated 9:59 a.m. ET
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 5:52pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 5:57pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 9:05pm
Shot dead for no reason (and gotta say, that's just like what happened toSergio in Sacremento this weekend, dead for no reason is dead for no reason):
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 3:52am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 3:48pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 3:52pm
The response to this reminds me of, after World War II, when scenes of the massacres and devastation of the Nazis were circulated around the West. The primary difference is that those scenes were circulated after the fact, when victory for the West had passed, and these scenes are here now.
It's not impossible that we're headed for an escalation.
It's really only the West that is pushing back against Russia - I wrote for the Hampton Institute back in 2016 that Putin has cultivated partnerships around the world that might stay quiet up front but will be more than loyal from behind. He has only cultivated more sense than, including with much of the African continent.
by Orion on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 8:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:42pm
PETER HITCHENS: The USA wants this war... so it can drive Russia back to the Stone Age.
by Orion on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 8:45pm
Infowar: drone video of Mariupol targeted to Chinese-language audience by Ukraine's Foreign Affairs:
Interestingly tweeted on the same day that Zelenskyy spoke to the UN Security Council?
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:28pm
makes sense in light of
Russia-Ukraine war: In Chinese media, the US is the villain
In tightly-controlled media space, conflict is an opportunity for Beijing to advance its ‘information proxy war’.
By Rachel Cheung @ aljazeera.com, April 6
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 3:22am
Interesting that Carlotta Gall, currently working as NYTimes's Istanbul bureau chief after a long career reporting from war zones and on terrorism beats, felt the need to jump back in and do boots-on-the-ground one more time:
‘Sitting at Home and Trembling.’ A Town Emerges After a Russian Retreat.
By Carlotta Gall @ NYTimes.com, April 4, 2022, 5:41 p.m. ET. Photos from location at link by Ivor Prickett for The New York Times
btw, here is Gall's current bio she has at the NYTimes- to me, she was known basically the expert go-to on Afghanistan--shows how much I was leaving out by thinking that!
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:49pm
here is one of the more striking photos by Prickett from Gall's report
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:53pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:08pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:10pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 9:04pm
another Kamil Galeev thread (I have learned a lot from his threads!)
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 10:21pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 10:28pm
from "Doctors without Borders" -
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 10:34pm
moved to "What's Going On in Russia?" thread here:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/whats-going-russia-ongoing-thread-part-ii-35234#comment-315962
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 11:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 3:46am
Russians burned swastikas into victims' bodies, raped girls as young as 10: reports https://trib.al/sewb7TQ
by Orion on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 4:45am