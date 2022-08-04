Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Oh the Absurdity!By HSG on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 8:46am |
Liberals are wont to mock conservatives for their blind faith in obviously dishonest "news" media like Fox and right-wing nut jobs like Glenn Beck. But, as I frequently note, people who live in glasshouses shouldn't throw stones.
Apparently, we on the left find a myriad of "journalistic" outlets (read for-profit infotainment peddlers) truthful including: "PBS, the BBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, the Associated Press, TIME Magazine and MSNBC."
How absurd. These corporate shills have been promoting wars for profit and oil for 20 years, largely ignored the climate catastrophe, knee-capped Medicare for All, used all their power to destroy Bernie Sanders and promote neolibs like Obama, Hillary, and Biden. Yet we still trust them and demonize righty for credulousness.
Can we please put our own house in order first!
The BBC are corporate shills who used their power to destroy Bernie Sanders? Try instead: hyperbole - not good for winning friends and influencing people, good for getting others to roll their eyes.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 1:17pm
Oh fuck me, Hal's back
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 2:39pm