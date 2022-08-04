Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
By HSG on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 8:46am
Liberals are wont to mock conservatives for their blind faith in obviously dishonest "news" media like Fox and right-wing nut jobs like Glenn Beck. But, as I frequently note, people who live in glasshouses shouldn't throw stones.
Apparently, we on the left find a myriad of "journalistic" outlets (read for-profit infotainment peddlers) truthful including: "PBS, the BBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, the Associated Press, TIME Magazine and MSNBC."
How absurd. These corporate shills have been promoting wars for profit and oil for 20 years, largely ignored the climate catastrophe, knee-capped Medicare for All, used all their power to destroy Bernie Sanders and promote neolibs like Obama, Hillary, and Biden. Yet we still trust them and demonize righty for credulousness.
Can we please put our own house in order first!
Comments
The BBC are corporate shills who used their power to destroy Bernie Sanders? Try instead: hyperbole - not good for winning friends and influencing people, good for getting others to roll their eyes.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 1:17pm
Oh fuck me, Hal's back
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 2:39pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 5:12pm
Absurdity is all relative. here's the hottest news in Nigeria as well as a lot of Africa right now
The Real Housewives of Lagos
The Real Housewives of Lagos are here! In true Lagos style, they will be serving up all the high fashion, luxury, drama and power moves. Watch #RHOLagos starring Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer only on Showmax, new episodes every Friday.....
A lot of them dream of being rich capitalists who don't have to work, that's kind of reporting that interests them. They don't know from Bernie Sanders, and if they did they wouldn't like him.I doubt they would like Hal C's preferred kind of news either. You'd probably like to see them force fed spinach instead.
As for me, you often seem absurd, usually appear to be advocating from this delusionary teeny American political bubble where your enemy is small and defined, using lots of blinders so as not to let big world reality in. You spin most stories to fit into your ideological preferences. While a lot of the media you are deriding here give me a much bigger, wider picture.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 5:13pm