    What's going on in Russia? (Ongoing Thread) - Part II

    By artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 5:55pm |

    EVERYONE: FEEL FREE TO USE.  Part I is here, Feb. 28 thru March 24

    Exclusive: Inside a rare US meeting with a Russian general in Moscow. By Barbara Starr and Jeremy Herb, CNN, Updated 1:16 AM ET, March 24

    (CNN) A rare face-to-face meeting between Russian and US military officials last week led to an "outburst" of emotion from a normally stoic Russian general, a "revealing moment" that the Americans present believe hinted at larger morale problems in Russia's military, according to a closely held US military readout of what transpired.

    The readout, which was reviewed by CNN, describes the perspective of the two defense attachés who attended and their own impressions of what they saw and heard [....]

    The meeting, held at the Russian ministry of defense in Moscow, is a rare instance of Russian and American defense officials sitting down in person since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The readout describes the meeting as tense, with visible signs of stress on the Russian side [....]

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 10:55pm

    Cold war echoes as African leaders resist criticising Putin’s war https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/28/cold-war-echoes-african-leaders-resist-criticising-putins-war-ukraine

     


    by Orion on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:09am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 3:49pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 12:33am

    Vanity Fair scolding people for believing longtime Vanity Fare.
    It's all Cinderella, ain't it? (or "Zolushka", depending)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 7:16am

    (found retweeted by Conrad Hackett, Senior Demographer at Pew Research)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 12:38am

    too hot not to share even if it is agitprop:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 3:19am

    End of Putin? https://youtu.be/3qgz8g7-yzo


    by Orion on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 5:26am

    if you sometimes despair over the nuts we have in Congress that pander to nuts, here's a reminder that it can always be worse - a Russian M.P. to the right of Putin:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 6:31pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 1:58am

    regarding those threats against NATO:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 10:04pm

    PAYWALL can't access, still think it was worth sharing the tweets if the story develops further with other outlets


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:58am

    Bellingcat & BBC:

    See whole thread here

    and


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 1:41am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 2:34am

    NATO allies split on whether to talk to Putin:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 4:26am

    Watch @InnaSovsun tell @AliVelshi, correctly, that average Russians supports Putin and we need to stop being in denial about it. As I've said before, even if Putin falls, many Russians will still hold anti-Ukraine, colonial views. It's bigger than Putin. https://t.co/e6sAfpSFtc

    — Terrell Jermaine Starr (@terrelljstarr) March 29, 2022

    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 7:37am

    Wow, not all Russians think alike- what insight.

    "Many" is quite the weasel word, esp when we look at communicating & transforming. Many Russians are westward looking, but i can't estimate what %.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 8:32am

    LETTER FROM FINLAND: What I Heard From Passengers on the Last Train Out of Russia

    For a month after the invasion of Ukraine, the high-speed Allegro train carried disaffected Russians to Helsinki. On Sunday, that final rail connection to Europe was severed.

    By WILLIAM DOYLE @ Politco Magazine, 03/29/2022 12:30 PM EDT​

    William Doyle is a writer and producer who lives part-time in Helsinki.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 1:43pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 4:05pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 10:17pm

    Silence around Brittney Griner's Russia detainment is deafening, and likely intentional

    Anything publicly shared about the WNBA All-Star could be used against her in Russia, according to an expert.

    https://twitter.com/i/events/1509529975971475461

    more at the twitter events link


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 1:28am

    A month into Russia’s invasion Ukraine, the ruble is already back to pre-war levels. ⁦@TomStub⁩ and ⁦@polinaivanovva⁩ explain how https://t.co/HLwvyM2QPS

    — max seddon (@maxseddon) April 1, 2022

    paywalled but you get the gist from the summary at the bottom of the tweet, and this is why he wants to be paid in rubles for oil or gas


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 1:49am

    "Kazakhstan is truly blazing a new trail here." Not willing to follow crazy dictator off cliff again!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 1:47am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 2:59am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 2:33pm

    Is Germany complicit in Putin's war in Ukraine? https://youtu.be/omoyumTFvuE


    by Orion on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 5:29pm

    Putin's little German idiots article is pretty accurate. I was also too naive trusting Merkel and how she was handling Putin, energy, etc. Shutting down German nuclear gave Putin a huge lever over Europe as well, but the appeasing attitude gave Russians the opening much earlier.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 11:50pm

    more Germany bashing, FWIW


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 8:25pm

    Holy smoke and fire!!! Popes usually don't say such things!

    Pope lashes out at ‘potentate’ Putin over ‘anachronistic claims’ on Ukraine

    ‘Icy winds of war … bring only death, destruction and hatred in their wake,’ Pope Francis says.

    BY LAURENZ GEHRKE @ Politico.com, April 2, 2022 

    Pope Francis on Saturday implicitly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine during a speech in the Maltese capital Valletta.

    Without explicitly mentioning Putin or the war in Ukraine, the pope touched on “the wind blowing from the east of Europe,” according to the Vatican’s news agency Vatican News.

    “The icy winds of war, which bring only death, destruction and hatred in their wake, have swept down powerfully upon the lives of many people and affected us all,” Francis said, adding that “once again, some potentate, sadly caught up in anachronistic claims of nationalist interests, is provoking and fomenting conflicts, whereas ordinary people sense the need to build a future that will either be shared or not be at all.”

    The pope had previously called the war in Ukraine a “massacre,” and “unacceptable armed aggression,” but had never before had such a relatively unconcealed go at Putin.

    On Saturday, he used the opportunity during his trip to Malta to depict the island EU member country as an incentive to end all war. “Malta, which shines brilliantly in the heart of the Mediterranean, can serve as an inspiration to us, for it is urgent to restore beauty to the face of a humanity marred by war,” he said.

    Francis deplored the return of animosities across the world and what he perceived as waning enthusiasm for peace, which he said goes along with increased investments in the armaments industry.

    “In this way … not only peace but also so many great questions, like the fight against hunger and inequality are no longer on the list of the main political agendas,” he said.

    Later on Saturday, the pope set off a series of tweets about migration, including one calling for a broadly shared effort to help those displaced from Ukraine.

    “The growing migration emergency — here we can think of the refugees from war-torn Ukraine — calls for a broad-based and shared response,” the tweet read. “Some countries cannot respond to the entire problem, while others remain indifferent onlookers!” [....]

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 2:07am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:18am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 9:54pm

    coincidentally, I see Joe Walsh is on a similar meme:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 10:03pm

    I saw that post too.

    I already knew that Jonah Goldberg had moved on but I was watching News Nation and saw that George Will had taken on a sort of constructive criticism consultant role for a progressive news host. 

    Meanwhile, what's left of conservatism is a bunch of people who clearly have some sort of financial connection role with Russia. It's strange how we ended up getting here - Russia is actually a declining country with a pathetic economy - but here we are.


    by Orion on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:03am

    Interesting to have your input on it. In the end, can't help but think about how one man, Trump, destroyed the whole setup the conservatives had going for them. The minute he decided to enter the GOP primary, he started to steal all their culture wars memes and run with them, while at the same time wouldn't follow the conservative establishment rules. And he stole a crucial 1/3 of the electorate doing that, including right wing Christians. Lesson, from Putin too: don't underestimate how many people just hate the culture of "the liberal  western elite"? They drop all other beliefs to go with someone doing a good job of bashing that demographic?


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:05pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:21pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:50pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:55pm

     There's a 10-tweet Thread by Alexey Navalny himself (or someone representing him?) on the latest news on Russian tv,

    the thread is in Russian, you have to click on each tweet individually to get a translation link, here's the first

    1/10 How the viewer of Russian TV sees it. And that's exactly what I am. I learned about the monstrous events in Bucha yesterday morning from the news that Russia is convening the UN Security Council in connection with the massacre that the Ukrainian Nazis staged in Bucha. In the evening, the TV presenter of Channel 1 explained everything:

    11:41 AM · Apr 5, 2022·Twitter for iPhone

    translated from this:

    1/10 Как это видит зритель российского ТВ. А я именно такой.

    О чудовищных событиях в Буче я узнал вчера утром из новости о том, что Россия созывает Совбез ООН в связи с резней, которую украинские нацисты устроили в Буче.

    Вечером телеведущий 1 канала все объяснил:

    — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) April 5, 2022

    If you're interested you can do the rest of the translations yourself


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 11:59pm

    Estonia Expels a Colorful Russian Diplomat

    Envoy Sergey Nalobin, who was previously asked to leave the UK, had ties to the FSB

    by two Estonian investigative journalists @ New Lines Magazine, April 6


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 7:16pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 12:06am


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 12:41am

    Anonymous hacks Kremlin

    Glad they seem to be on our side


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 12:43am

    using this dupe entry to say that bringing up Anonymous made me think of Ed Snowden so I went to check his Twitter account and last communication is still this from Feb. 27


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 2:30am

    thanks, made me look for other things they may be up to

    Work is underway to identify all soldiers that are part of Unit 51460 of the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade from Khabarovsk (near Vladivostok).

    The unit allegedly played a leading role in the Bucha Massacre.

    Its commander is Omurbekov Azatbek Asanbekovich.

    Spread it far and wide! https://t.co/12mf4XWJHF pic.twitter.com/bM04JH7pgu

    — Anonymous News (@Anonymous_Link) April 6, 2022


    Website of the Moscow regional public organization for the prevention of rescue and safety in the water of the Russian Federation.

    https://t.co/MfOfeUGB71

    Let them know that we are for the defense of Ukraine! #OpRussia Defend Ukraine #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/AGWwjjc5yw

    — Anonymous News (@Anonymous_Link) April 6, 2022

    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 2:26am

    Feds announce disruption of Russian malware attack in operation aided by Pittsburgh FBI, U.S. Attorney's officehttps://t.co/8y4HAyyn1F

    — OG_Tek (@OG_Tek1) April 7, 2022

    "Sandworm is the same group that in 2015 attacked the Ukrainian electric grid, and led cyber attacks during the 2018 Olympics, Wray said."

    — Jane Moore(@janeworld1) April 7, 2022


    https://t.co/vEyRyGzkL8

    Here's a breakdown, and the Fed warrant posted . Cyclops Blink, GRU Botnet

    — OG_Tek (@OG_Tek1) April 7, 2022

    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 3:45am

    firewalled, but from the intro, sounds like the Germans have war crimes evidence:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 3:56am

    Try google translate with this one:
    https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article238035659/Ukraine-Krieg-im-Li...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 8:23am

    a Der Spiegel editor has now put up a paywall-free English version:

    note that's part of a thread in which he summarizes/analyzes the main points if you're interested


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 4:45pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 3:41pm

    Boris to Vlad: you thought Brexit meant we liked you?

    “The Europe we knew just six weeks ago no longer exists”

    UK PM Boris Johnson says Russian President Putin’s actions has united Europe and the transatlantic alliance, adding “his ambition to divide us has demonstrably failed”https://t.co/ftZ937vm8n pic.twitter.com/6a5AWQKkzL

    — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 8, 2022

    (edit to fix typo)

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 7:32pm

    just the winningest Special Operation ever!


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 7:30pm

    Latest Comments

    more