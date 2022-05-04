Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
What's going on in Russia? (Ongoing Thread) - Part IIBy artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 5:55pm |
EVERYONE: FEEL FREE TO USE. Part I is here, Feb. 28 thru March 24
Exclusive: Inside a rare US meeting with a Russian general in Moscow. By Barbara Starr and Jeremy Herb, CNN, Updated 1:16 AM ET, March 24
(CNN) A rare face-to-face meeting between Russian and US military officials last week led to an "outburst" of emotion from a normally stoic Russian general, a "revealing moment" that the Americans present believe hinted at larger morale problems in Russia's military, according to a closely held US military readout of what transpired.
The readout, which was reviewed by CNN, describes the perspective of the two defense attachés who attended and their own impressions of what they saw and heard [....]
The meeting, held at the Russian ministry of defense in Moscow, is a rare instance of Russian and American defense officials sitting down in person since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The readout describes the meeting as tense, with visible signs of stress on the Russian side [....]
Cold war echoes as African leaders resist criticising Putin’s war https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/28/cold-war-echoes-african-leaders-resist-criticising-putins-war-ukraine
Vanity Fair scolding people for believing longtime Vanity Fare.
It's all Cinderella, ain't it? (or "Zolushka", depending)
(found retweeted by Conrad Hackett, Senior Demographer at Pew Research)
too hot not to share even if it is agitprop:
End of Putin? https://youtu.be/3qgz8g7-yzo
if you sometimes despair over the nuts we have in Congress that pander to nuts, here's a reminder that it can always be worse - a Russian M.P. to the right of Putin:
regarding those threats against NATO:
PAYWALL can't access, still think it was worth sharing the tweets if the story develops further with other outlets
Bellingcat & BBC:
See whole thread here
and
NATO allies split on whether to talk to Putin:
Wow, not all Russians think alike- what insight.
"Many" is quite the weasel word, esp when we look at communicating & transforming. Many Russians are westward looking, but i can't estimate what %.
LETTER FROM FINLAND: What I Heard From Passengers on the Last Train Out of Russia
For a month after the invasion of Ukraine, the high-speed Allegro train carried disaffected Russians to Helsinki. On Sunday, that final rail connection to Europe was severed.
By WILLIAM DOYLE @ Politco Magazine, 03/29/2022 12:30 PM EDT
William Doyle is a writer and producer who lives part-time in Helsinki.
Silence around Brittney Griner's Russia detainment is deafening, and likely intentional
Anything publicly shared about the WNBA All-Star could be used against her in Russia, according to an expert.
https://twitter.com/i/events/1509529975971475461
more at the twitter events link
paywalled but you get the gist from the summary at the bottom of the tweet, and this is why he wants to be paid in rubles for oil or gas
"Kazakhstan is truly blazing a new trail here." Not willing to follow crazy dictator off cliff again!
Is Germany complicit in Putin's war in Ukraine? https://youtu.be/omoyumTFvuE
Putin's little German idiots article is pretty accurate. I was also too naive trusting Merkel and how she was handling Putin, energy, etc. Shutting down German nuclear gave Putin a huge lever over Europe as well, but the appeasing attitude gave Russians the opening much earlier.
more Germany bashing, FWIW
Holy smoke and fire!!! Popes usually don't say such things!
Pope lashes out at ‘potentate’ Putin over ‘anachronistic claims’ on Ukraine
‘Icy winds of war … bring only death, destruction and hatred in their wake,’ Pope Francis says.
BY LAURENZ GEHRKE @ Politico.com, April 2, 2022
coincidentally, I see Joe Walsh is on a similar meme:
I saw that post too.
I already knew that Jonah Goldberg had moved on but I was watching News Nation and saw that George Will had taken on a sort of constructive criticism consultant role for a progressive news host.
Meanwhile, what's left of conservatism is a bunch of people who clearly have some sort of financial connection role with Russia. It's strange how we ended up getting here - Russia is actually a declining country with a pathetic economy - but here we are.
Interesting to have your input on it. In the end, can't help but think about how one man, Trump, destroyed the whole setup the conservatives had going for them. The minute he decided to enter the GOP primary, he started to steal all their culture wars memes and run with them, while at the same time wouldn't follow the conservative establishment rules. And he stole a crucial 1/3 of the electorate doing that, including right wing Christians. Lesson, from Putin too: don't underestimate how many people just hate the culture of "the liberal western elite"? They drop all other beliefs to go with someone doing a good job of bashing that demographic?
There's a 10-tweet Thread by Alexey Navalny himself (or someone representing him?) on the latest news on Russian tv,
the thread is in Russian, you have to click on each tweet individually to get a translation link, here's the first
translated from this:
If you're interested you can do the rest of the translations yourself
Estonia Expels a Colorful Russian Diplomat
Envoy Sergey Nalobin, who was previously asked to leave the UK, had ties to the FSB
by two Estonian investigative journalists @ New Lines Magazine, April 6
Anonymous hacks Kremlin
Glad they seem to be on our side
using this dupe entry to say that bringing up Anonymous made me think of Ed Snowden so I went to check his Twitter account and last communication is still this from Feb. 27
thanks, made me look for other things they may be up to
firewalled, but from the intro, sounds like the Germans have war crimes evidence:
Try google translate with this one:
https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article238035659/Ukraine-Krieg-im-Li...
a Der Spiegel editor has now put up a paywall-free English version:
note that's part of a thread in which he summarizes/analyzes the main points if you're interested
Boris to Vlad: you thought Brexit meant we liked you?
(edit to fix typo)
And Boris parting with Russian in Milan multiple times?
just the winningest Special Operation ever!
