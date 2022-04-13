Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Bipartisan group of 20 in House demanding: move swiftly to craft and pass stock-selling ban
"without loopholes." The House Administration Committee had a hearing on the issue last week.
NOTE MY UNDERLINING
What happened: A bipartisan group of rank-and-file members, spanning the political spectrum, isn't letting up on their push to ban lawmakers from owning or trading stocks while in office.
Their asks: The members asked the House Administration Committee, which convened a hearing last week on the issue, to quickly advance a bill with three elements. Read their letter.
- Have the ban apply to spouses and dependent children.
- Don't permit an exception for stocks acquired prior to coming to Congress.
- Effective enforcement and "significant fines" to deter lawmakers from violating the ban. [....]
Who signed? The group ranged from progressives like Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) to conservatives like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and frontliners like Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn. [....]
https://www.politico.com/minutes/congress/04-13-2022/more-on-stock-ban/
AOC on April 7:
she also reweeted this:
Probably true, check out Mr.& Mrs. Pelosi's personal financial situation:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 10:45pm
On the Pelosi's and Nancy's previous delays:
Senator Mark Kelly and follower:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 10:55pm