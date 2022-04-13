"without loopholes." The House Administration Committee had a hearing on the issue last week.

@ Politico's Congress Minutes, 7 hrs. ago

What happened: A bipartisan group of rank-and-file members, spanning the political spectrum, isn't letting up on their push to ban lawmakers from owning or trading stocks while in office.

Their asks: The members asked the House Administration Committee, which convened a hearing last week on the issue, to quickly advance a bill with three elements. Read their letter .

Have the ban apply to spouses and dependent children. Don't permit an exception for stocks acquired prior to coming to Congress. Effective enforcement and "significant fines" to deter lawmakers from violating the ban. [....]