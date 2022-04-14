Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Elderly People In Japan Being Arrested on Purpose - Is That What's Happening With Some Mass Shooters?By Orion on Thu, 04/14/2022 - 11:40pm |
Work with me on this one.
The Brooklyn shooter turned himself in to police:
James may have called police on himself, sources told ABC News. Among the calls to NYPD Crime Stoppers was reportedly someone who said: "I think you’re looking for me. I’m seeing my picture all over the news, and I’ll be around this McDonalds."
James allegedly gave his name and a description of what he was wearing, according to sources. He said his phone battery was dying and he would be either in the McDonald's charging his phone or out front, according to sources.
I have a theory that wayward people, mostly men (although some women), are doing mass shootings this regularly because it is a ticket out of a lonely, isolated society that isn't working for them. It may just be a much more tragic version of this phenomenon.
If that is true, guns need to be taken out of the equation ASAP, so that people do this in a much less harmful manner.
If society is so unbearable and difficult for someone to do this in order to intentionally be apprehended, then we majorly need to rethink how society is functioning. We used to have mental institutions, a military draft, monestaries, etc. and all sorts of institutions for wayward people to go in to. We should bring those back.
Comments
I watched several of his YouTube videos before YouTube took them down, when he was still just a "person of interest".Also went looking at lots of tweets of other people's reaction who had watched some of the videos and said what they thought. Lots of black guys were doing it (maybe because they were afraid it would make them look bad if he was real angry about racism?) More than a few just gave up and said "geez cmon this guy is nuts" using the n-word, as in: he rambles here and there and everywhere, doesn't make sense.
He wasn't like those Japanese at all.
He actually went on at length how he would never be able to handle being in prison. Hated the thought of it
He wasn't ideological and he didn't preach, he basically did all kinds of old school "hotep" shit, rambling about things like finances, pretending he was in control of his destiny, had things all figured out, was going to get the old car fixed rather than buy a new one and why, going to make a trip for his birthday, treat himself to a nice hotel, even though he couldn't pay the utiltiy bill for 6 months, very toxic male, bitching about "bitches" black and white, liked Farrakhan but not the religious shit, blah blah blah just like his boring life was of massive interest because he was just so brilliant and scintillating. A bullshitter. A real joe schmo loser with fantasies of grandeur. Fooling himself. Puts other people down about this or that or the other thing, they should stay in their place, only people like him have the wisdom to be out and about and free.
Blacks are better than whites but a lot of blacks are lousy too....if he wanted to be jailed, it would be projection then when he went on and on about not wanting to be in jail.
Complained about all kinds of things, complained a lot. Everything is set up wrong.
Could be a psycho case, who knows.Edit to add: now that I think back on it, there was a lot of similarity to Kanye when he talks. Would ramble and then blurt out crazy shit. Mostly soft spoken too.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/15/2022 - 4:10am
Hmmm, it was just a theory, I guess.
by Orion (not verified) on Fri, 04/15/2022 - 3:44pm