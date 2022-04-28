Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Cuba Adopts Russian Narrative on Ukraine WarBy Orion on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 11:34pm |
When all of this started, it was asked aloud whether or not this would lead to various Russian allies in the "Global South" keeping their distance. It appears that, at least as far as Cuba is concerned, there is no intention to do so. The country, which has had a tense relationship with the United States for forever, is not about to end the Russian alliance over Ukraine.
It appears to be the same scenario in much of Africa, where the Russians have generally been intimately involved for some time on a level that Europeans can't.
URL:
https://www.voanews.com/a/cuba-adopts-russian-narrative-on-ukraine-war-/6519782.html
- Add new comment
- 267 reads
Comments
How does the Cuban revolution seem in retrospect?
by Orion on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 11:38pm
Not only is Russia keeping it's allies but it also looks as if China is finding all of this inspirational and is ready to try it out on Taiwan: https://www.newsweek.com/china-taiwan-military-invasion-international-la...
by Orion on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 4:03am
Russia, Belarus Form New USSR, Call On Ex-Soviet Nations to Join.
by Orion on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 6:24am