Vice President Harris Tests Positive for CoronavirusBy artappraiser on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 5:31pm |
By Peter Baker & Aishvarya Kavai @ NYTimes.com, April 26
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, becoming the latest highest-ranking official in Washington to be infected and raising new concerns about President Biden’s potential exposure as the virus tears through his administration.
The vice president’s office said she tested positive on both rapid and P.C.R. tests and would stay away from the White House until she tests negative, working instead from the vice president’s official residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory. She had not been in close proximity to Mr. Biden for an extended period in recent days, her office said.
“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence,” Kirsten Allen, Ms. Harris’s spokeswoman, said in a statement. “She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules.” [....]
Deborah Birx’s Excruciating Story of Donald Trump’s Covid Response
“Silent Invasion,” an insider’s look at the Trump administration’s pandemic policies, is earnest and exhaustive, our reviewer says.
By David Quammen @ NYTimes.com, April 21, 2022
Coronavirus has infected majority of Americans, blood tests indicate (nearly 60%!)
But officials caution that people should not presume they have protection against the virus going forward
By Lena H. Sun, Dan Keating and Joel Achenbach @ WashingtonPost.com, Updated yesterday at 6:16 p.m. EDT
Medicine: sucky as usual - a real crap shoot.
Them viruses, they are after us, yes they are, not giving up:
