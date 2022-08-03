    Creating a narrative & promoting it for a political agenda, Part II

    By artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 9:57pm |

    Part I is here, starting with Omar Wasow's excellent quote from a NYTimes article 

    “Focus on conflict. Feed the algorithm. Make sure whatever you produce reinforces a narrative. Don’t worry if it is true.”

    with many excellent examples through Nov. 2021. This is for new ones!

    The narrative of the horror that vaccine mandates by employers have wreaked on our economy

    I promise you strangers are not going over to Ted Cruz to hug him

    pic.twitter.com/O4RPUNGFPz

    — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 8, 2022


    United Airlines' CEO Scott Kirby revealed that just six of its 13,000-strong pilot group did not get the vaccine and were fired by the company.https://t.co/fVqXjEoDop

    — Rushan Limpballs (@MylesGives) March 8, 2022

    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 10:04pm

    I'm sure you've already seen the one about rising gasoline prices being all Biden's fault, if not the stickers already appearing on gas pumps that basically imply the same thing.

    But the facts, jack, are in the WSJ, where their readers expect them to produce accurate information on things like commodity prices


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 2:16am

    We've helped Yemen Saudi Arabia to an embarrassing immoral level in Yemen.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 8:55am

    got to add Yglesias' not-gonna-censor-myself-anymore update on the oil situation, even tho it's going off-thread, it's good (almost getting rowdy towards the end of the thread) -

     

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 11:59pm

    BUT WAIT there's more! Late tonight Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar voted against banning Russian oil ALONG WITH A GAGGLE OF GOP RIGHT-WING NUT CASES!!! 

    BREAKING: House passes legislation banning Russian oil and gas imports by a vote of 414-17.

    — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 10, 2022


    NO votes were 15 Republicans, including Boebert, Massie, Cawthorn, Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Gohmert, Gosar, and Chip Roy; and 2 Democrats, Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar.

    — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 10, 2022

    and I see evidence on Twitter of them really beginning to catch shit for it, LIKE THIS

    .@Ilhan and @CoriBush, This is not about you. Voting NO did nothing but lump you two in the same pathetic category as the low-life, criminal-morons. Reminder: You represent the Constituents in the US, not the people of Russia. https://t.co/jHCNErn63y

    — MarcievJ (@MarcieJ_OC) March 10, 2022


    Why did you vote against Ukraine and for Russia? Now you have something in common with the worse of the GOP like Lauren Boebert, Margie Greene.

    — Teresa Hall (@TeresaH14364606) March 10, 2022

    Not a good look for @IlhanMN & @CoriBush https://t.co/HrgR9kwrDN

    — Dan S #HealthcareVoter (@Dsquared75) March 10, 2022

    They should all be voted out, and Dems like Cori Bush and Ilan Omar should be primaried out of politics. https://t.co/wiJAo5JNFc

    — DavKat (@DavKat43) March 10, 2022

    Please explain Cori Bush & Ilhan Omar's vote tonight supporting Putin's genocide. https://t.co/keDcd8YM5v

    — Jean (@setislady) March 10, 2022

    Edit to add: this poll shows the GOP nut cases may be in beeeg trouble for their votes, too.

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 1:07am

    yup "Bush and Omar" is now trending on Twitter


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 2:19am

    IAEA counters Ukraine's narrative about loss of electricity at Chernobyl - Chernobyl Blackout Won’t Pump Radiation Across Europe, Says Nuclear Watchdog @ Daily Beast, March 9


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 12:07pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 2:01pm

    Convenient chart to show the "drill baby drill' set about the record under Biden:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 8:19pm

    today Yglesis really pegs the GOP delusionary narrative about "oil"; they do it to "own" the environmentalists, but it's not the real world. the real world solution, that they wouldn't like!

    A lot of Republicans pretend to believe the country has a state-owned oil company (which it could, many countries do) that can just be ordered to invest in output rather than dividends or debt retirement any time it's convenient. https://t.co/1YiKaPnOWD

    — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 10, 2022


    In this thread/piece I tried to offer a politically tractable way to boost domestic energy production, but for a pie-in-the-sky solution we could also do a giant federal government leveraged buyout of a bunch of oil companies and then actually order them to drill. https://t.co/w6VdRBVDOD

    — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 10, 2022

    In the real world, output is increasing and increasing at a fairly rapid rate. Nobody has said "thou shalt not drill." https://t.co/B3HhOi8F8A pic.twitter.com/gpq9sWMJPD

    — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 10, 2022

    Why doesn't investment increase at an even faster rate?

    Well, a lot of people lost their shirts on the price crashes in 2014 and 2020 so they're a little bit gun-shy about further investments in this area. https://t.co/PFNmFOGiEb pic.twitter.com/r1eg86YCHQ

    — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 10, 2022

    Oil companies want regulatory favors that reduce their costs and make their existing operations even more favorable.

    But right now it's not a lack of profits or cash flow that's restraining investment.https://t.co/B3HhOi8F8A

    — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 10, 2022


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 11:20am

    No foreign biological laboratories operate in Ukraine, US Embassy and Snopes say. Feb. 25

    https://twitter.com/i/events/1497064440633573377

    Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the US Embassy in Kyiv and multiple fact-checkers say there are no foreign biological laboratories operating in Ukraine and the false claims have been made for several years.

    "According to the SBU, in 2005 the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the U.S. Department of Defense signed a framework agreement to prevent the spread of technologies, pathogens and knowledge that can be used in the development of biological weapons. As part of this Agreement, a number of state laboratories located in Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk regions were modernized." — Snopes

    "There is no evidence to indicate that these labs were 'installed' by the U.S. military, nor that they are operated by U.S. forces." — Snopes

    The US Embassy in Kyiv released a statement in 2020 on the unfounded claims

    "Here in Ukraine, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program works with the Ukrainian Government to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern in Ukrainian government facilities, while allowing for peaceful research and vaccine development. We also work with our Ukrainian partners to ensure Ukraine can detect and report outbreaks caused by dangerous pathogens before they pose security or stability threats." — US Embassy in Kyiv

    (Note the Trump admin date of the above!)

    also see Jen Psaki's March 9 tweets on the matter copied here:

    http://dagblog.com/comment/315061#comment-315061


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 3:40am

    (DEI = "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion")


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:39pm

    The gaslighting by anti-Biden media of Biden as pro-Putin has begun!!! (One almost could have predicted this as they were all pro-Putin, what alternative did they have?)

    or you can try Candace Owens tactic, which is not to support the troops, hah:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/13/2022 - 1:24pm

    ^ Comes to mind this is what partisanship basically requires! Everything is about what is good for the party you support, that's your main filter. You have to fit "facts" and reality into that frame, so you make things up. It's way beyond spin. It's starting with a partisan story and sticking to it no matter what. Even if guys on the other side agree with you, you ignore them (or call them a traitor to the party,. i.e. Joe Manchin not a real Democrat, Liz Cheney not a real Republican.) Because they are on the other side, you have to continue the story that they are the enemy. The situation just sucks, it is incredibly divisive to have competing versions of reality as there is never any possibility of coalition.

    (The weird thing about Trump is that he didn't make up reality for partisan gain, he did it for narcissistic purposes. This appealed to some folks because it appeared independent of party line bullshit they are sick of.)


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/13/2022 - 1:35pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 8:19pm

    Daniel Dale:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 8:54pm

    on topic:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 2:04pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 2:35pm

    more Canada:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 4:32pm

    Ah here we see the chickens are coming home to roost after the destruction of the study of history of the last 500 years by CRT "1619 Project" into a simple narrative about "colonialism"

    Candace Owens: “Ukraine wasn't a thing until 1989. Ukraine was created by the Russians”https://t.co/q7oaHcNGrl pic.twitter.com/dQ0bfLUvnX

    — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 16, 2022

    Can't say some of us didn't scream bloody murder. Is our children learning history these days? NO! They are reading a few selected narratives written according to whatever political view they might have. I'm at least glad I was able to live in an age when real history was favored over politicized crap narratives. (Howard Zinn should burn in hell.)


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 3:34pm

    Who is Candace Owens?

    Why should I give a shit?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 3:41pm

    Any millennial with a platform and followers can be Candace Owens. And virtually none of them have been taught real history, just compelling stories agreeing with their ideological bent.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 3:45pm

    found retweeted by CNN fact checker Daniel Dale:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 7:45pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 3:48am

    the oldie dueling bullshit narratives continue on Israel vs. Palestine, never the twain shall meet:

    So…AIPAC is now endorsing & donating to Republicans who voted to overturn the US election on Jan 6th because, according to their statement, it’s more OK to dismantle US democracy than it is to question if US tax dollars should fund detention & abuse of Palestinian kids.

    Got it. https://t.co/5SY5JY9Vd9

    — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 18, 2022

    Found retweeted by Democratic Socialists of America of which AOC is a member*

    *wikipedia on that:

    ....In the 2017 elections, DSA members were elected to fifteen state and local offices.[1] In the 2018 midterm elections, DSA members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib were elected to the United States House of Representatives[2] and DSA members were elected to over forty state and local offices.[3] In the 2020 elections, DSA members Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush were elected to the House[4] and at least thirty-six DSA members won office, earning more than 3.1 million votes.[5]

    In 2021, DSA members largely took control of the Nevada Democratic Party, as the Las Vegas DSA-endorsed Progressive Slate won all five party positions in the party elections held that year.[6][7] Four of the candidates on the winning slate are DSA members.[8]...


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 2:21pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 3:25pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 8:48pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 8:50pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/20/2022 - 3:16am

    I can't help but think: what would Eddie Murphy do with this? -

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 2:10pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 3:27pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 2:23am

    Fake personas on LinkedIn


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 1:47pm

    oh yeah reminds me of how I ran into one of those several years ago there already, was so obvious a fake person in my example...didn't know what they were trying to do, didn't care - because - wasting time on fake people there would be just plain stupid


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 4:18pm

    is a reply that disturbs the narrative that is inherent in Susan Shirkey's reply here

    Chris Arnade offers up his essay from late last year for those more interested in reality-based narrative and one that is not colored to fit  the red vs.blue political narrative

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 8:38pm

    there are major Republicans in Utah who speak Woke narrative:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 4:05pm

    dupe deleted (sigh) - see below


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 6:16pm

    a big conundrum for The Woke --

    is the narrative to be about ignoring genes

    or is that "it's all about genes"?

    in case she does actually delete it , this is what the tweet he's quoting says

    Messa S

    @Yella_Gyal

    Replying to

    @DjWalt_

    First of all let me start by saying YT PEOPLE BORN IN AFRICA ARE NOT AFRICAN. THEY ARE BRITISH/SCOTTISH (whatever European land their ancestors came from) & BORN in AFRICA. I HATE when YT people call themselves African like NO, you don’t have a drop of AFRICAN blood in you!

    4:19 PM · Apr 6, 2022·Twitter for iPhone


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 6:15pm

    one of the all time great narrative busters about the supposedly systemically-racist U.S and so many others -


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 4:55pm

    Here's looking at you Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ibram X. Kendi:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 12:02am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 2:48am

    a "rising Democratic star" due to his tall tales:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 11:33pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 12:41pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 12:45pm

    Bald facts are often very inconvenient to ideological narratives, this is an excellent example of that:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 6:10pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 6:26pm

