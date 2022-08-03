Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Creating a narrative & promoting it for a political agenda, Part II
Part I is here, starting with Omar Wasow's excellent quote from a NYTimes article
“Focus on conflict. Feed the algorithm. Make sure whatever you produce reinforces a narrative. Don’t worry if it is true.”
with many excellent examples through Nov. 2021. This is for new ones!
Comments
The narrative of the horror that vaccine mandates by employers have wreaked on our economy
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 10:04pm
I'm sure you've already seen the one about rising gasoline prices being all Biden's fault, if not the stickers already appearing on gas pumps that basically imply the same thing.
But the facts, jack, are in the WSJ, where their readers expect them to produce accurate information on things like commodity prices
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 2:16am
We've helped
YemenSaudi Arabia to an embarrassing immoral level in Yemen.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 8:55am
got to add Yglesias' not-gonna-censor-myself-anymore update on the oil situation, even tho it's going off-thread, it's good (almost getting rowdy towards the end of the thread) -
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 11:59pm
BUT WAIT there's more! Late tonight Cori Bush and Ilhan Omar voted against banning Russian oil ALONG WITH A GAGGLE OF GOP RIGHT-WING NUT CASES!!!
and I see evidence on Twitter of them really beginning to catch shit for it, LIKE THIS
Edit to add: this poll shows the GOP nut cases may be in beeeg trouble for their votes, too.
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 1:07am
yup "Bush and Omar" is now trending on Twitter
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 2:19am
IAEA counters Ukraine's narrative about loss of electricity at Chernobyl - Chernobyl Blackout Won’t Pump Radiation Across Europe, Says Nuclear Watchdog @ Daily Beast, March 9
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 12:07pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 2:01pm
Convenient chart to show the "drill baby drill' set about the record under Biden:
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 8:19pm
today Yglesis really pegs the GOP delusionary narrative about "oil"; they do it to "own" the environmentalists, but it's not the real world. the real world solution, that they wouldn't like!
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 11:20am
No foreign biological laboratories operate in Ukraine, US Embassy and Snopes say. Feb. 25
https://twitter.com/i/events/1497064440633573377
(Note the Trump admin date of the above!)
also see Jen Psaki's March 9 tweets on the matter copied here:
http://dagblog.com/comment/315061#comment-315061
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 3:40am
(DEI = "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion")
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:39pm
The gaslighting by anti-Biden media of Biden as pro-Putin has begun!!! (One almost could have predicted this as they were all pro-Putin, what alternative did they have?)
or you can try Candace Owens tactic, which is not to support the troops, hah:
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/13/2022 - 1:24pm
^ Comes to mind this is what partisanship basically requires! Everything is about what is good for the party you support, that's your main filter. You have to fit "facts" and reality into that frame, so you make things up. It's way beyond spin. It's starting with a partisan story and sticking to it no matter what. Even if guys on the other side agree with you, you ignore them (or call them a traitor to the party,. i.e. Joe Manchin not a real Democrat, Liz Cheney not a real Republican.) Because they are on the other side, you have to continue the story that they are the enemy. The situation just sucks, it is incredibly divisive to have competing versions of reality as there is never any possibility of coalition.
(The weird thing about Trump is that he didn't make up reality for partisan gain, he did it for narcissistic purposes. This appealed to some folks because it appeared independent of party line bullshit they are sick of.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/13/2022 - 1:35pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 8:19pm
Daniel Dale:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 8:54pm
on topic:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 2:04pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 2:35pm
more Canada:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 4:32pm
Ah here we see the chickens are coming home to roost after the destruction of the study of history of the last 500 years by CRT "1619 Project" into a simple narrative about "colonialism"
Can't say some of us didn't scream bloody murder. Is our children learning history these days? NO! They are reading a few selected narratives written according to whatever political view they might have. I'm at least glad I was able to live in an age when real history was favored over politicized crap narratives. (Howard Zinn should burn in hell.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 3:34pm
Who is Candace Owens?
Why should I give a shit?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 3:41pm
Any millennial with a platform and followers can be Candace Owens. And virtually none of them have been taught real history, just compelling stories agreeing with their ideological bent.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 3:45pm
found retweeted by CNN fact checker Daniel Dale:
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/17/2022 - 7:45pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 3:48am
the oldie dueling bullshit narratives continue on Israel vs. Palestine, never the twain shall meet:
Found retweeted by Democratic Socialists of America of which AOC is a member*
*wikipedia on that:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 2:21pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 3:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 8:48pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 8:50pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/20/2022 - 3:16am
I can't help but think: what would Eddie Murphy do with this? -
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 2:10pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 3:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 2:23am
Fake personas on LinkedIn
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 1:47pm
oh yeah reminds me of how I ran into one of those several years ago there already, was so obvious a fake person in my example...didn't know what they were trying to do, didn't care - because - wasting time on fake people there would be just plain stupid
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 4:18pm
is a reply that disturbs the narrative that is inherent in Susan Shirkey's reply here
Chris Arnade offers up his essay from late last year for those more interested in reality-based narrative and one that is not colored to fit the red vs.blue political narrative
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 8:38pm
there are major Republicans in Utah who speak Woke narrative:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 4:05pm
dupe deleted (sigh) - see below
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 6:16pm
a big conundrum for The Woke --
is the narrative to be about ignoring genes
or is that "it's all about genes"?
in case she does actually delete it , this is what the tweet he's quoting says
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 6:15pm
one of the all time great narrative busters about the supposedly systemically-racist U.S and so many others -
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 4:55pm
Here's looking at you Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ibram X. Kendi:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 12:02am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 2:48am
a "rising Democratic star" due to his tall tales:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 11:33pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 12:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 12:45pm
Bald facts are often very inconvenient to ideological narratives, this is an excellent example of that:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 6:10pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 6:26pm