Intel Brief @ SoufanCenter.org, May 3

Bottom Line Up Front

In 2021, there was a 59% increase since 2020 in the number of U.S. police officers murdered on duty, with 73 officers intentionally killed.

More than 55 police officers were killed by guns in 2021, a significant increase from previous years.

Death by gunfire plagues American society, with 45,222 people killed in 2020 (including homicide, suicide, and accidental).

In 2021, Americans bought 19.9 million guns; in 2020, they bought 22.8 million.

On average in 2021, an on-duty police officer was murdered every five days in the United States, with a total of 73 officers intentionally killed by perpetrators last year. This number represents a 59% increase from 2020. The total is the highest since 2001, a year that included the police officers killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in which 72 officers were killed in a single day. Excluding 2001, 2021 saw the most intentional killings of police officers in the U.S. since 1995, when 74 officers were murdered. During an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes that aired on April 24, 2022, FBI Director Christopher Wray said, “violence against law enforcement in this country is one of the biggest phenomena that I think doesn't get enough attention.” He went on to add that the deliberate targeting of police officers was on the rise and that “wearing the badge shouldn't make you a target.” Of the 73 officers killed, 25 were killed in “unprovoked attacks,” such as by ambush. In those cases where a political motive is suspected, the attacks spanned the ideological spectrum from far-left to far-right and raise the question of whether they should be classified as domestic terrorism [....]