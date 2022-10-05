Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
The Dem Policy Apparatus Is Very DysfunctionalBy artappraiser on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 7:18pm |
The Democratic policy world produces bad ideas and then misleads everybody about them.
By Matt Bruenig @ PeoplesPolicyProject.org, April 19
Over at Slow Boring, Matt Yglesias has a piece in which he argues that the Democratic policymaking system focuses too much on cultivating team players and coalition-building and not enough on crafting technically sound policy ideas. Left-of-center policy advocates rarely make criticisms of the policies that come out of major liberal organizations and, even when they do, it is very difficult for those criticisms to get a fair hearing in the media or in the halls of Congress because journalists and staffers are naturally skeptical of anyone saying that the overwhelming consensus of dozens of policy analysts across multiple major organizations is simply wrong.
I speak from a place of experience on this. As Yglesias notes in his piece, I spent a couple of months last year pointing out that the Democratic child care proposal would dramatically increase child care prices for middle class families right above the subsidy cliff. At the time, I was the only one publicly saying this (unless you also count the DC city government, which published a report saying the same thing). And I got a crazy amount of backlash for doing so.
Email blasts went out across the Hill telling everyone I was wrong [....]
Comments
In a guest op-ed at the NYT, Jeff Maurer (former senior writer for “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and a former speechwriter for the E.P.A.) argues 20 ways to Sunday how most Dem proposals for forgiveness of student debt are really counterproductive and just plain stoopid -
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 7:04am
As stupid as defund the police or end all fracking now (when 50%+ of oil uses fracking) or $15 min wage (in areas where $7 is topical for half the shops), etc?
You'll hate me, but one of the braver statements was Hillary saying "we tried making the Basic Minimum Income work, but we couldn't get the numbers to add up" - most anyone else would've said fuck it and promoted it anyway. Fake it til you break it, as Boris Johnson says (or does)
The Dutch gave up natural gas drilling cuz too many earthquakes, and now they're dependent on Russian natural gas. Germans did similar mothballing their nuclear plants.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 7:47am