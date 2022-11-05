Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
{The GOP: Where's it headed?] Victory for a Trump Pick in West Virginia, but Not In NebraskaBy artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 6:47am |
@ NYTimes.com. 2022 Elections Live, May 11
Representative Alex Mooney defeated a fellow House member in West Virginia.
In Nebraska, Jim Pillen, a university regent, held off the Trump-endorsed candidate for governor, Charles Herbster.
URL:
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/05/10/us/elections-midterms-west-virginia-nebraska
- Add new comment
- 408 reads
Comments
OH BOY! FOOD FIGHT! - Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene get into a heated exchange on Twitter as they discuss the war in Ukraine
@ Twitter trending.
here's the first tweet there right now for a taste, a link to the coverage by The Hill.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 9:16pm
Ran across this tweet which got stuck on the Crenshaw/Greene food fight topic by the algorithm. But it's really about Tucker representing the nonpartisan ISOLATIONIST PEACENIK contingent!
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 9:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:06am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:08am
Russ Feingold? Former Senator beaten in 2016?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 1:04am
yup, that is correct
~wikipedia
(you're forgiven by not being on top of cheesehead news and questioning the accuracy of TPM editorial fact checking )
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 1:30am
But this is 2022, so i don't understand this quote:
I checked the dates & Wikipedia already - still don't understand - Feingold's long retired, no seat to prý.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 1:48am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:41am
Hard-Liners Gain in Pennsylvania G.O.P. Races, Worrying Both Parties
Doug Mastriano and Kathy Barnette are amplifying Donald Trump’s stolen-election lie in two key races. Republicans fear they could lose in November. Democrats fear they could win.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:44am