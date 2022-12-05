Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
More Updates On The Trucking IndustryBy Orion on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 10:40am |
I posted a while back about a push to get more people recruited in to the trucking industry. Here is some more about it. I didn't post it in "In The News" because it involves multiple links:
Andrew Yang talked a lot about the trucking industry when he pushed for UBI. Based on some of the comments, women in the trucking industry isn't really anything new.
Few healthy options for truck drivers:
Technology changing the industry:
by Orion on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 10:41am
by Orion on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:04pm
Logistics, food, war, woke goals - how things interact unexpectedly (except we could have tole you so - dismantling the Norman Borlaug green revolution in a hurry was as shortsighted as NL stopping domestic natural gas or Germany mothballing nuclear plants)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 9:20pm