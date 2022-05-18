Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Monkeypox confirmed in Massachusetts; first US case identified in 2022By artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 6:49pm |
URL:
https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/monkeypox-massachusetts-case-identified-united-states/
- Add new comment
- 528 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 6:58pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 12:05am
this is the thing, said clearly and succinctly in one sentence:
yYes - as many Covid denier types are now pointing out - it's been a common scourge in certain areas in the past. But it's never spread to the big countries in "the west" like this before.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 1:57pm