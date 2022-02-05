Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Diversity is Important. Diversity-Related Training is Terrible.By artappraiser on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 10:37pm |
https://musaalgharbi.com/2020/09/16/diversity-important-related-training-terrible/
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 3:38pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 10:38pm
I don't "identify" as white - i *am* white - feel the power. Even in lower case I'm all about power.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 11:37pm
also
and don't forget
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 6:17pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 6:13pm
I suspect a lot more than this is fake. It's like the whole industry of diversity training popped up out of nowhere during Geo. Floyd protests when Woke theory got hot and heavy in corporate world. Previously they were only ruling in academia. Suddenly there's all these diversity training consultants ready to submit huge bills to corporations for nothing much in return except more wasted time.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 4:29pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 2:28pm