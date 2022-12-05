Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
New York’s Top Court Voids Democrat-Drawn House MapBy artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 7:30pm |
URL:
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/27/nyregion/redistricting-congress-gerrymander-ny.html
- Add new comment
- 698 reads
Comments
.a real money sentence from the article
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 10:16pm
Money quote, but do we have any estimate how bad it was compared to the usual state gerrymandering?
Part may be the NY courts are a bit more progressive than say Texas, so they'll slap down even a bit of overt
gerrymandering, whereas the cowherders will go all in. (note current trends in Supreme Courty & extrapolate
downwards)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 1:05am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 10:49pm
Do both sides do it equally?
Pretty sure Yang never has to defend his glib statements in detail.
Quick Google notes the Republicans had used gerrymandering quite effectively to their advantage through 2012 (6% advantage?), even 2016, and Dem efforts to "claw" that back since have at some points down to 2% GOP advantage
https://www.vox.com/22961590/redistricting-gerrymandering-house-2022-mid...
(while Biden'a attempt to ban the practice was filibustered by the Senate)
BusInsider explains (2017):
https://www.businessinsider.com/partisan-gerrymandering-has-benefited-re...
Sam Wang analyzes/debunks the "both sides" bit:
https://election.princeton.edu/2012/12/30/gerrymanders-part-1-busting-th...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 3:26pm
So I've been totally re-districted by the special master. I used this, which only works for NYC:
My two cents after looking at the results: my rejiggered districts for U.S. Congress and for NY State Assembly make infinitely more sense that the gerrymandered messes that they were before! They truly represent actual neighborhoods. My district for NY State Senate, on the other hand, is a worse mess than it was before and I can't begin to understand why that is.
In related news, NY Dem politics has generally been nuked by the redistricting. There's a lot of longtime office holders now set to primary each other. And "NY 10" has especially become a joke line, that everyone and his uncle is running for it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 2:17pm
Culture war redistricting:
Also Forsyth: https://www.npr.org/2017/12/08/569156832/the-racial-cleansing-that-drove-1-100-black-residents-out-of-forsyth-county-ga
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 3:59pm