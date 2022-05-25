Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Irony or hypocrisy? AOC calls out Pelosi for supporting Cuellar.By HSG on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 3:49pm |
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/01/05/pelo-j05.html?fbclid=IwAR1PyPetqPZDL60BFs1t0nZhZu0hXF32exqnGmwgZUh0PHjvfucRXDBg_oo
It is true, whether one likes it or not.
I have seen much evidence in recent days of A.O.C., The Squad and DSA types loudly and proudly complaining about the Democratic party "leadership", and it is implied that there are two Democratic parties, one the hidebound and lobbyist-influenced "establishment" and the other is them, the new thinkers.
Unity no more seems to be the new paradigm.
Not to mention they often treat Bernie as their eminence grise leader. No surprise that he still serves as a Senator without Democratic party affiliation but as an Independent. People forget that, that there actually are not 50 Democratic Senators but only 48. Bernie Sanders and Angus King are Independents who caucus with the Democrats
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 7:34pm