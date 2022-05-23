Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Antidepressants] Young people on antidepressants more prone to violenceBy Orion on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 3:56pm |
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/sep/16/study-finds-young-people-on-antidepressants-more-prone-to-violence
Comments
HOW MUCH DO ANTIDEPRESSANTS HELP, REALLY?
submitted by Orion 1 hour ago
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/21/well/antidepressants-ssri-effectiveness.html
THEY GAVE HER ANTIPSYCHOTICS; SHE DECIDED TO LIVE WITH HER VOICES
submitted by Orion 1 hour ago
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/17/magazine/antipsychotic-medications-mental-health.amp.html
by Orion on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 5:13pm
Just a side note on "Well" and other NYTimes coverage on health. People don't realize enough that results from them don't turn up easily on Google! Yet they are often enormously helpful, enormously, for decades with any health problem or issue it's like DOH, WHY DIDN'T I TRY SEARCHING NYTIMES FIRST? They round up and summarize a lot of the latest research with consumer/patient point of view on a surprisingly large number of topics. You don't spend so much time spinning wheels if you start there instead of Google.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 5:48pm
I see Marjorie Taylor Greene has heard the news in your article (I admit I doubt she's read up on it)
which I saw only because I saw this person's reply to her first -
which is beside the point of the rhetorical question I want to present to you:
If anti-depressants were outlawed tomorrow, do you really believe that would make a visible dent in current gun violence? Including suicide as well as against others.
Personally I think it would be a "horse apiece" draw, i.e. a negligible difference. Some of those with negative effects from anti-depressants might think twice before using a gun. But many of those with positive reactions to anti-depressants (even if placebo) might negate any gains there, in that they would be more receptive to impulsive use of guns.
I think it is mainly a diversion and very faulty logic including bias confirmation to talk about this pharma problem in the context of crime and violence, like MTG is using it. As Biden said, other countries have mental illness (and anti-depressants) and they have nowhere near the violence problem we do.
BTW, I in no way mean to deride your attention to the dangers of psycho-pharmaceuticals. I recently tried Cymbalta for physical problems unrelated to depression.for 3 weeks and then quit because I noticed significant mental side effects, mood changes. And that's just an SNRI not even an SSRI. Patient choice and fully informed patients are crucial with all this brain-altering stuff, cause the science is still basically in the dark ages. A wise doctor will admit they don't understand shit about what these drugs do to people and will not play god like in the old days but instead inform the patient of the downsides and give the patient full agency. Unless there is danger of them harming others, nobody should force anyone to take drugs for chrissake, everyone should have the option of stopping them at any time
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 9:33pm
In Australia, SSRIs are banned for anyone under 18 and guns are severely restricted. They have done both at once!
But I'm going to concede something to you, artappraiser, violence on antidepressants, like most drug induced bad behavior, usually looks like this:
A CHILD star of Home and Away has been arrested after allegedly battering a shopkeeper with a hammer while on bail for reportedly attacking a cop.
Felix Dean, 24, entered a tobacco shop in Surry Hills, Australia, shortly after 11pm on Monday armed with a hammer before whacking a worker with it, police say.
However, I don't really know what's going on with mass shootings. Apparently police actually acted against the parents and were reluctant to engage the shooter. I honestly wonder if this is something being facilitated on some level.
There was a movie, Black Widow, that hinted at Russian agents co opting young minds to get them to kill. I'll just put that idea out there and then walk away.
by Orion on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 12:41am