[Antidepressants] Young people on antidepressants more prone to violenceBy Orion on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 3:56pm |
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/sep/16/study-finds-young-people-on-antidepressants-more-prone-to-violence
HOW MUCH DO ANTIDEPRESSANTS HELP, REALLY?
submitted by Orion 1 hour ago
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/21/well/antidepressants-ssri-effectiveness.html
THEY GAVE HER ANTIPSYCHOTICS; SHE DECIDED TO LIVE WITH HER VOICES
submitted by Orion 1 hour ago
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/17/magazine/antipsychotic-medications-mental-health.amp.html
by Orion on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 5:13pm
Just a side note on "Well" and other NYTimes coverage on health. People don't realize enough that results from them don't turn up easily on Google! Yet they are often enormously helpful, enormously, for decades with any health problem or issue it's like DOH, WHY DIDN'T I TRY SEARCHING NYTIMES FIRST? They round up and summarize a lot of the latest research with consumer/patient point of view on a surprisingly large number of topics. You don't spend so much time spinning wheels if you start there instead of Google.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 5:48pm
I see Marjorie Taylor Greene has heard the news in your article (I admit I doubt she's read up on it)
which I saw only because I saw this person's reply to her first -
which is beside the point of the rhetorical question I want to present to you:
If anti-depressants were outlawed tomorrow, do you really believe that would make a visible dent in current gun violence? Including suicide as well as against others.
Personally I think it would be a "horse apiece" draw, i.e. a negligible difference. Some of those with negative effects from anti-depressants might think twice before using a gun. But many of those with positive reactions to anti-depressants (even if placebo) might negate any gains there, in that they would be more receptive to impulsive use of guns.
I think it is mainly a diversion and very faulty logic including bias confirmation to talk about this pharma problem in the context of crime and violence, like MTG is using it. As Biden said, other countries have mental illness (and anti-depressants) and they have nowhere near the violence problem we do.
BTW, I in no way mean to deride your attention to the dangers of psycho-pharmaceuticals. I recently tried Cymbalta for physical problems unrelated to depression.for 3 weeks and then quit because I noticed significant mental side effects, mood changes. And that's just an SNRI not even an SSRI. Patient choice and fully informed patients are crucial with all this brain-altering stuff, cause the science is still basically in the dark ages. A wise doctor will admit they don't understand shit about what these drugs do to people and will not play god like in the old days but instead inform the patient of the downsides and give the patient full agency. Unless there is danger of them harming others, nobody should force anyone to take drugs for chrissake, everyone should have the option of stopping them at any time
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 9:33pm
In Australia, SSRIs are banned for anyone under 18 and guns are severely restricted. They have done both at once!
But I'm going to concede something to you, artappraiser, violence on antidepressants, like most drug induced bad behavior, usually looks like this:
A CHILD star of Home and Away has been arrested after allegedly battering a shopkeeper with a hammer while on bail for reportedly attacking a cop.
Felix Dean, 24, entered a tobacco shop in Surry Hills, Australia, shortly after 11pm on Monday armed with a hammer before whacking a worker with it, police say.
However, I don't really know what's going on with mass shootings. Apparently police actually acted against the parents and were reluctant to engage the shooter. I honestly wonder if this is something being facilitated on some level.
There was a movie, Black Widow, that hinted at Russian agents co opting young minds to get them to kill. I'll just put that idea out there and then walk away.
Governments are able to put an end to ISIS but not this. It doesn't make sense.
by Orion on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 12:44am
oh stop Uvalde is a small town 80 miles west of San Antonio, population was 15,217 at the 2020 census. it's a wonder they have any police "force" at all, that it didn't just consist of Barney Fife. If this had been handled well it would have been a miracle. It was the Border Patrol coming in that finally did the job. (On top of that I read somewhere they elected a mayor who is to the right of Gov. Abbott; if true they probably didn't like the idea of paying taxes for any services at all.) The only way to minimize mass shootings like this in small towns is to not allow 18 year olds and other irresponsible people arm themselves like a terrorist. Still you will not totally prevent nut cases from targeting small towns and rural areas precisely because they lack sophisticated protection - one notable example being Anders Breivik in Norway killing 69 people, mostly teens, at a summer camp, or someone setting off a bomb in such an area
No ones claiming to be able to totally get rid of bad people, just trying to reduce the damage they do in proven ways.
As far as a conspiracy looks to me like it would have to be one by left wingers who wanted to force gun control, otherwise it's a big fail.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 1:31am
p.s. just found cleaning up Bookmarks on Twitter. Even in big cities like Chicago, police can get short-handed real easy. This was when they were all drawn to handling a huge crowd of misbehaving "yuds" in Millennial Park, trying to deter mob rioting developing:
reminded me of the sad situation of professional looters coming in while police were busy with Geo.Floyd protests and lacking forces due to the pandemic in 2020.
The point here: criminal minds and terrorists LOOK for this opportunity, they look for underprotected areas. We are not going to rid ourself of criminal minds in the near future. Only thing we can do is lessen their impact. Let's keep in mind that the Uvalde shooter was not a waylaid youth playing with guns and gangs, anyone that would mow down a huge bunch of innocent grade school kids after shooting his grandmother in the face (both not just pre-meditated but planned) is probably not salvageable with our current medical knowledge; he is another Anders Breivik and will be an opportunist as far as looking for places where he cannot be stopped
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 2:52am
A reminder that Prozac Nation was a best-selling mass phenomenon 27 years ago and many similar pop culture stories followed
So it's not like a majority of people have just become aware of the dangers of psychoactive prescription drugs in both youth and in the general population. You follow and cite continuing medical research, and write about it to deal with the trauma you went through, which is great, but I just cannot believe people are still unaware of the danger.
As a matter of fact the debate about giving mind-and-life altering drugs to children has very much moved on -have you heard?- to Woke wanting to feed hormones to children who are not full grown yet but claim they were born with the wrong gender. Yes, I am being facetious, cause if you have not heard, you are isolating yourself.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 1:50am
sharing a couple of counterreactionary culture warriors dealing with fighting against the latter that I found intriguingly well done:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 2:10am