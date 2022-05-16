Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Census data shows widening diversity; number of White people falls for first timeBy artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 12:59pm |
article is from August but someone on my feed just retweeted it
URL:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2021/08/12/census-data-race-ethnicity-neighborhoods/
- Add new comment
- 1049 reads
Comments
A reminder: as was learned in 2020, this doesn't necessarily mean that all liberal ideas win. Immigrants mostly come here to be capitalists, and are buying into the U.S.A. #1 thing, not Woke white elite theory about them being victims of white privilege
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 1:35pm
and here's a nattering nabob of negativism about the capitalist way of private funding:
where taxes, taxes and more taxes on the rich and successful are the answer are to all good things happening?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 1:34pm
looks like the Obama Foundation is just trying to help some of the talented get out of their tribe
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 5:50pm
Kid in taxi early on in Killing Fields gifted a hood ornament, later on when supposed to kill the guy, recognizes him, let's him go with "Mercedes #1", a decidedly non-Khmer Rouge slogan.
https://youtu.be/IyQp3hWAtwM?t=6090
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 2:22pm
Thank you; is one of my favorite lines from all movies and that is one of my favorite movies, too.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 5:40pm
Zip code culture wars vs genetics
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 2:48pm