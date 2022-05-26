Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Remember Our HeartsBy Orion on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 11:35pm |
I'm just .... going to start with this:
Uvalde student laid on top of dying classmate to avoid being shot by gunman, video shows cops preventing parents from entering school during shooting.
It is okay to cry:
Horrifying details have emerged regarding the moments inside a Robb Elementary classroom on Tuesday when it was targeted by suspected mass shooter Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old gunman who was killed after allegedly going on a shooting spree that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
I started crying when I read this. The NRA exists because its tentacles are in a lot of avenues - more than likely, the police who responded to the incident had NRA gear themselves. More:
Joe Garcia, husband of fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia, one of two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting Tuesday, died Thursday morning of a heart attack caused by grief, according to family members.
"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief," Garcia's 21-year-old nephew John Martinez wrote in a post on Thursday. "I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy."
Was the shooter on antidepressants? It's a possibility, but we should also think of this as what it may really be: an American holocaust.
I had a roommate in Portland who, after the shooting at the Pulse Night Club in Orlando, sat me down and asked me if he thought we were "in some kind of a social war."
I get the feeling that this is true. I don't feel peace any where. We have not really had peace in this country for some time, since at least 9/11, and the horror of terrorism eventually just found its way home to us.
After the Nazi holocaust, Europe enjoyed a lasting moment of real peace. Only true hell was able to get people to that moment. That moment has only broken recently with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
This is the moment that we need to look at one another, embrace one another and to know peace. Peace is only possible through us.
It's important to always remember our hearts, because it helps us be nice.
Comments
Re: After the Nazi holocaust, Europe enjoyed a lasting moment of real peace
not mentally, that's for sure, on that front I vehemently disagree! in Europe, it was the heyday of existentialism (and mental depression to go with it) when people questioned whether life had any meaning or value at all, everything seemed absurd, no peace of mind, none at all, zero
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Existentialism#After_the_Second_World_War
in the UK rationing and austerity was so severe that they treasured any care packages from the U.S.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rationing_in_the_United_Kingdom#Post-Second_World_War_1945%E2%80%931954
in the U.S., nobody had anywhere to live, there was a severe shortage! when my father returned from the draft he and his widowed mother lived in a Quonset hut.
there were refugees everywhere and they were very poor and the official term "D.P." for "Displaced Person" became a popular derogative, as in "you look awful, just like a D.P."
etc.
I don't think there's any time since when the western world was as depressed about human potential. They had just seen humans use an atom bomb on other humans and the full horrors of the Nazis were finally becoming known. What horrors were next? Victory my ass, 50 million dead, many beautiful cities bombed and burned to the ground, for what, what have we got now?
The existentialists main guru said
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 7:38pm
The Orlando Pulse shooter didn't even realize he was in a gay club.
He was just looking for someplace open with lots of people.
A factoid that was downplayed to push the LGBT victimhood in general.
Does that fit your theory still?
I would say more than a "social war" 9/11 put us on emergency footing,
so we had to sacrifice basic freedoms for the enemy without & within.
Back to WWII "loose lips sink ships" (and buildings) - parrot the team mottos,
tough on security, blah blah blah.
One of the huge ironies of the Durham-Sussmann trial is what a shit job
the FBI did with real hacking/cyberwar possibilities with a Russian bank
and one of the 2 parties' presidential campaigns - *AFTER* the other campaign
was publicly and demonstrably hacked. Instead they dropped the investigation
to "nothing to see there" within hours, while giving a heads up to the bank
and the campaign so anything suspicious could be wiped anyway.
But get a bunch of kids with confused thoughts on politics, & the FBI
can spend months leading them towards an impractical but prosecutable
"terrorist attack".
So we're into rampant symbolism, the marketing push on the home front,
rather than actually fighting that terrorist/cyberwar. Sending surplus Iraq gear
to police departments everywhere was not just a boon for defense companies -
it made sure to militarize the message on the homefront. Up to that time
we didn't have a lot of worries about these military loons at home except
for a few out in the Rockies (Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico...).
All the issues solidify into a kind of home patriotism litmus test.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 1:40am
great thought-provoking casual twitter convo along the lines of cultural trends in crime and popular attention to theme; (and yeah, they're making presumptions and that works best like here when people who know the eras of which they speak well and not just stereotypes)
it goes on, there's a lot more!
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 12:37pm
^ was thinking Dan Abrams could definitely give valuable input here, if was honest about it...He began his professional career in 1994 as a reporter for Court TV, covering, among others, the O. J. Simpson murder trial....
knows what "human interest" crime stories have ab"sold" big with the public at any one time, and where crime and media intersect and interact, just from doing it so long
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 12:49pm
From the New Yorker:
There is an image of Ted Cruz that is jarred in memory. It is the same expression that Zelensky showed after seeing Russian atrocities. He simply doesn't believe it any more.
One thing I would suggest to Democrats is to build some sort of alternative. If you are a hunter or working in any sort of law enforcement, you end up going through gun channels to get stuff. Come up with an alternative vision and alternative organizations for this.
An alternative vision should focus squarely on protecting and nurturing children. When children are hurt on any level, we see red or we see black. There are vigilantes who attack sex offenders because they think the system does not give them what they really deserve. There is very little protection for children in this society - it's not a good place to be one. This makes it clear and the inherent weakness in the conservative defense of this issue is that they are avoiding that massive elephant in the room.
Quite literally everything we're discussing here - the medications, the guns, the hormone blockers - all have to do with a lack of respect for children and childhood by American society. There are no "family values" going on here. The society simply sees children as experimental subjects.
This would also be a massive Achille's heel in the abortion debate - as how can you be pro-life when, given a few years, the baby could just get wiped out by a madman?
by Orion on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 11:20am