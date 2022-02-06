Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Russiagate was a Clinton-concocted hoax [no matter how loudly PP squawks]By HSG on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 2:39pm |
So was it the Even Bigger Lie?
URL:
https://news.yahoo.com/clinton-okd-leak-to-reporter-about-alleged-trump-russian-tie-her-campaign-manager-says-200540563.html
Comments
Uggh, comment system ate a long post.
Anyway, Trump was chasing a Trump Tower Moscow deal for years, signed letter of intent Oct 2015 at time of 3rd GOP debate but lied about it to the public (Cohen lied to Congress about this & went to jail)
Flynn was dining with Putin in Dec 2015, 2 months before he joined Trump's campaign as its National Security advisor.
Trump campaign's George Papadopoulos was bragging to an Aussie diplomat in London in May 2016 about all the hacked Hillary emails that were waiting to be dropped, which the diplomat reported after the GRU did drop hacked DNC emails - the day after Trump in Jul 2016 made his famous outrageous "Russia if you're listening" request for our enemy to hack his opponent, which they did the next day. (Cohen's travel to Russia in June 2016 got cancelled when Russian connections got too hot).
Javanka, Don Jr & Manafort met with a Russian lawyer Veselnitskaya in Trump Tower in June 2016, with Trump himself probably listening in on speaker phone, Ivana sticking around after to receive an envelope. (same lawyer was later indicted in absentia for lies around 2015 money laundering). See more relevant quotes below.
Manafort met with Kremlin-friendly oligarch Deripaska in August & Manafort fed him swing state polling info (PA,MI,WI,MN) every week for the remainder of the campaign - why did the GRU/Russia need this?
Roger Stone was also making noises about dropped Hillary emails in Aug 2016, and met with Wikileaks' Julian Assange in his embassy hideout to make sure it happened.
Sussmann's contact with the FBI *Sept 18, 2016* (too early for an October surprise) was done without Clinton Campaign approval (since the FBI's Comey had released scandalous accusations against Hillary after dropping her case in July), and Sussmann's meeting effectively killed a NY Times story that was ready to drop, while the FBI then bolloxed the investigation, even asking Alfa Bank to verify its own records, at which point they deleted all historical data.
So Hillary's team being happy to have Slate reveal the weird DNS interchange between Trump & Alfa Bank servers is understandable as Comey prepared his 2nd near-criminal public slam against hear (plus there's Spectrum Health's in Michigan, near those swing states and tied to Betsy de Voos & thus her scumbag intel intrigue brother Erik Prince - which doesn't make the Spectrum data de facto implicated in anything wrong, but after various Russian hacking and their proxy Macedonian spam farms, did arouse the community, even if the FBI couldn't be assed to do a serious job on this, unlike the time spent on Weiner's laptop)
(to be continued)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 2:18am
More Veselnitskaya - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-dossier-firm-also-supplied-in...
Trump Tower https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-46923008
Trump giving $50mill penthouse to Putin - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-tower-explainer-idUS...
More unflattering Glenn Simpson - https://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-heffernan-simpson-russia-tes...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-tower-explainer-idUS...
Deripaska - Manafort - Trump connection - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/29/oleg-deripaska-paul-manafo...
Michael Wolraich's prescient "How far will Trump go" from 2019 - http://dagblog.com/how-far-will-trump-go-28069
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 2:25am
Keep lying to everybody else and yourself PP if it makes you feel better. Remember when you claimed I was wrong about the polls showing Trump in a dead heat. [You were wrong and couldn't bring yourself to admit it.] Remember your stupid argument about how the Asian tigers success was predicated on free markets. [You were wrong and refused to admit it.] You're always wrong and you're wrong here. I used to think you were a psychopathic serial liar. Now I think you're just stupid. Either way, you have no business commenting on anything.
by HSG on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 7:52am
You are so full of shit, with a faulty memory. 1) i mentioned Malaysia helpfully blocking Soros currency attacks in my thesis, China has successfully used closed markets to increase it's advantage, but yes, *in general* more open markets have helped SE Asian countries prosper along with many others weighed down by totalitarian systems pre-1989/92 (see book "Factfulness")
2) go to Nate Silver's site and look up 2016. The polls certainly didn't show a "dead heat" (4% lead Hillary, 1-2% in several swing states), but as Silver noted before the election, that didn't mean Trump had to lose - there was enough uncertainty in the polls, that uncertainty could combine across states without the pollsters realizing the aggregated effect (especially with neighboring swing states), and a 20% chance means "1 out of 5 times", not "never" as some interpret it, nor does a Trump win disprove a poll showing Hillary leasing - that's not how Statistics works).
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2016-election-forecast/national-polls/
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-real-story-of-2016/
And 3) suck my dick, you loser.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 8:38am
ROFLMFAO!
by HSG on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 3:10pm
Even funnier - FBI tipped off Russian bank thru its client so it could erase all its data, and then treated the lack of data as proof there was no prob! And you blame Hillary for wondering why the Keystone Kops can't find out who hacked her (or the DNC, DCCC & Podesta to be exact) - blame the victim!
Imagine someone steals your car, and the police ask the brother of a chop shop owner - by the time you get a warrant for the chop shop, they don't have any cars in the warehouse - which the police thinks shows they didn't do it, it's not there!
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 5:45pm
(Mandiant was the consultant company Alfa hired)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 1:26am
Aside from RU-idiot Hal, people who actually follow this trial see what a shitshow it is and was.
Here's Durham's star IT witness Scott Hellman who handled & shut down the Alfa Bank case within hours:
This is a bit like saying "Bank ATMs are a way of saving money". In some weird extended way of reading it, it might be somehow true, but totally misleading.
DNS takes the numerical "IP" address of a device on the internet and matches it to its name, so we can type "www.dagblog.com" instead of "172.31.96.17".
With such a clueless understanding of DNS, Hellman shouldn't have been anywhere near the Alfa Bank investigation, much less determining whether the author was "insane" and killing it (but not until both Trump & Alfa were informed so they shut down their machines and wiped their data).
The trial is a pretty horrid indictment of the FBI - Robbie Mook was right not to want anything to do with them - they didn't solve the hacks, they created PR disasters, they interfered with the press reporting, they just did a horrible job investigating a potential US security threat, which likely means they're crap at much much more that we need them to be good at.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 5:19am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 1:34pm
Sussmann prosecuter lies to sum it all up(a lawyer made the FBI eat it's homework, honest - the wouldn't have been lazy as fuck and completely uninquisitive if only they knew Hillary or Joffe were involved)
Of course the defense has already rested, so Durham's shits can say what they want with impunity. Hopefully the jury took good notes. Of course Sussmann can easily appeal this shoddy mess, including DeFelippes/Durham ignoring judge's orders again and again, but Durham is playing for the Fox News National Enquirer crowd that's cheering James O'Keefe, not concerned about legal logic and upholding judicial standards.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 3:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 6:00am
3 year lie investigation turns out to not matter because the "lie" (which the only witness who didn't write it down now can't quite remember if happned or not) wasn't relevant to why the FBI agent took the meeting to start. Your tax money at work - fanning the tabloids, not so much the jury. As long as they can get Hillary's emails in the headlines a few more days, Durham & crew are happy - they did what Trump sent them to do. Great (& lucrative) work if you can get it.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 7:08pm
Sussmann innocent, as predicted
harpiesays:
May 31, 2022 at 1:59 pm
NPR has a quote from the Jury Foreperson [also a photo of Durham leaving the courtroom]: https://www.npr.org/2022/05/31/1102150260/special-counsel-durham-fails-first-courtroom-test-in-his-three-year-probe
May 31, 2022 at 2:10 pm
More from jurors at WaPo:
https://twitter.com/DevlinBarrett/status/1531692900903530499
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 3:12pm
Alfa Bank besides odd pings
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 5:06pm
Analysis by Marshall Cohen Published 4:13 PM EDT, Tue May 31, 2022
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 5:13pm
Clinton ok'd press leak long after FBI botched investigation as feared - about the time that Comey issued another outrageous comment about her before the election "just in case it proves to be something" or whatever dumb excuse he gave.
Hillary is the perpetrator by being hacked - victim as villain, quite the switcheroo. Even better, Trump as the good guy. Fantasy football's got nothing on these Keystone Kops.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 5:05pm