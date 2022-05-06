Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News-incl. MASS SHOOTINGS allover the U.S.A.!] Philadelphia mass shooting that left 3 dead, 11 woundedBy artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:00pm |
Old Crime News thread is here, 5/3 thru 6/4 (started a new one b/c adding to the old was crashing my browser.)
URL:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/philadelphia-mayor-responds-mass-shooting
more from the root of all evil:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:10pm
yeah watch, is like Philly as Kiev, but without warning sirens -
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 9:19pm
and then you have Putin selling alternate reality
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 9:32pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:13pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 2:53pm
one example of tons of "thoughts & prayers" tweets, as is typical with the shooting death of a rapper (it's not just "Republicans" who do that), at Trouble trending at Twitter
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:26pm
different event -
Towson is not the city
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:48pm
on that "someone needs to start putting these guys away" thing -
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:41pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:44pm
Meanwhile some of The Woke crew (NOT "Republicans") has gone all the way to the Supreme Court to challenge NY's gun laws! Ruling expected soon! ALL the anti-gun lawmaking could be for naught:
or possibly it will be: stop arresting #ghetto yud for illegal guns, let them keep killing each other, OK?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 3:55pm
The woke left extending a helping hand to the NRA
New York Officials Fear Supreme Court Ruling Will Mean More Gun Crime
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on — and possibly overturn — a century-old law that allows local officials great discretion over who can carry a handgun.
By Jonah E. Bromwich @NYTimes.com, Updated June 7, 2022, 8:49 a.m. ET
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 10:49am
this guy already thinks the case has been settled?
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 10:53am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 4:03pm
meanwhile in the more rural far north of the state the death toll is higher, but who cares, let them kill each other, it's not like a busy public place -
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 4:11pm
trying to beat Phillie or just using more SSRI's when they go clubbing?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:00pm
same deal Police believe multiple shooters using several types of firearms were involved.
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:01pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 8:00pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:22pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:22pm
looks to me like ABC Chicago is trying to get the attention of justice warriors like Ben Crump, Al Sharpton and BLM, cause no dice so far?
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:25pm
Poor Phoenix can't compete: only 9 shot with 1 teen killed, early Sat. at a party at a strip mall -
somehow I don't think it was a white supremacist kid on SSRI's, but you never know; in any case I doubt it's going to be discussed on CNN or MSNBC
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:19pm
there was also this nothingburger in Mesa AZ early Sun., only 2 killed + 2 injured
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:38pm
from 1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall, AP, June 5, 2022, 1:07 AM
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 5:42pm
oh wait So. Carolina wants to compete with the mass shooting at a party thing
was Sat. nite
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 6:27pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:11pm
psst, BLM: it wasn't the cops
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 6:00pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 7:52pm
Black lives working at McDonald's
without enough police, is not possible for a community to care:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 8:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:11pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 8:32pm
1 dead, 7 hurt in graduation party shooting in Chester, VA; fuggeaboutit, happened Fri., a long time ago -
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 8:37pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 5:22pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 5:23pm
more on same, as it made CNN
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 8:55pm
from AP 5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:47pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 2:58am
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 3:02pm
CALL THE SOCIAL WORKERS! > NO ONE TRUSTS 'THE COMMUNITY' -
Fireworks inside Brooklyn, Bronx malls spark panic, quick evacuations
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 5:49pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 5:51pm
Not just poor folk stealing diapers & asthma meds, who knew? Not lefty prosecutors!
P.S. What was that about inflation?
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 6:10pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 6:11pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 6:14pm
so good for Manhattan tourism if you're looking for that "liberal mugged" experience while checking out fashionable nabes:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 6:22pm
instead of fucking social workers not doing anything about juvies with guns, how about a skilled cop or two?
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 6:25pm
Bout time network news started publicizing lists like this, giving a real picture of the entire problem rather than focusing on just the emotional clickbait of suburban school shootings and fucked-up white yuds into white supremacy or misogny or qanon or whatever. The latter are outliers and focusing on them allows for right-wing gaslighting. They'd not have as much to go on if everyone realized who was doing the majority of the shooting, they'd have to admit that a lot of people they consider "the enemy" is causing a lot of havoc with guns
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 8:54pm
Nassau Co. is the one of two (suburban) counties on Long Island and is the one closest to NYC.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 12:37am
^ do Black lives really matter, or was that all just about hatred of police? (who come in all colors and genders, btw.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 9:25pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 9:31pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 9:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 1:04am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 1:21am
What's the matter with Philly? One major thing is right here in a graph:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 1:47am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 9:48am
Chris Hayes on MSNBC spinning untruths on behalf of "the left" about crime, policing and incarceration (I will never trust a fucking thing he says again!)
I'm with this guy:
this is good
as for San Francisco
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 10:05am
^ That which most can see: They hate policing more than care about crime OR incarceration.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 10:10am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 11:02am
^ "black community" and its social workers doing a heckuva job strenthening familial bonds, what do you need police for?
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 11:04am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 11:11am