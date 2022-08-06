Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Praise for Uvalde shooter and call for copycats is growing online, Homeland Security warnsBy Orion on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 11:40pm |
I don't know who could ever praise someone who hurts a child.
I want to add in - I was introduced to violence in schools. I got bullied to an extent that was unbelieveable.
I think that people should use this and the remote opportunities that have arisen from Covid to just get their kids the hell out of schools. On some level - the drugs, the guns, all the weird stuff - emanates from it.
URL:
https://www.chron.com/news/houston-texas/article/Uvalde-Texas-school-shooting-Salvador-Ramos-forum-17226232.php
- Add new comment
- 94 reads
Comments
This is beginning to seem like an organized terror movement.
by Orion on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 11:59pm