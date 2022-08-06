Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Praise for Uvalde shooter and call for copycats is growing online, Homeland Security warnsBy Orion on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 11:40pm |
I don't know who could ever praise someone who hurts a child.
I want to add in - I was introduced to violence in schools. I got bullied to an extent that was unbelieveable.
I think that people should use this and the remote opportunities that have arisen from Covid to just get their kids the hell out of schools. On some level - the drugs, the guns, all the weird stuff - emanates from it.
https://www.chron.com/news/houston-texas/article/Uvalde-Texas-school-shooting-Salvador-Ramos-forum-17226232.php
Comments
This is beginning to seem like an organized terror movement.
by Orion on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 11:59pm
I doubt that very much. zero discipline and no leaders
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 2:47pm
A reminder that a lefty twenty-something just decided to travel to Brett Kavanaugh's house and do something about him. hHe didn't actually *do* anything, he had the equipment and he was pre-empted. And there in a nutshell is the problem with anti-terror policing, to be successfu you have to stop them before they do something. And hate speech and dreaming about slaying enemies is legal in this country.
(You will never convince me that the inexhaustible supply of young men willing to become a "hero" by plotting violence against enemies, real or imagined has changed. All that has changed is there is internet now where others can influence them and manipulate their stupid passions and delusions rather than drafting them as cannon fodder. Do you think Lee Harvey Oswald was an outlier? He just didn't have the internet to communicate)
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 3:02pm
p.s. comes to mind that the popularity of superhero comics is all about making money off the traditional delusions of young men.
also there is nothing new about the copycat syndrome, nothing; for decades law enforcement has been screaming as loud as they can about how important it is not to give media attention to the perpetrators of mass violence and/or terrorism and to focus on the victims instead. they know it will happen sure as shootin, pun intended. right now policing authorities have massive support to arrest those who admire and covet the attention perps are getting; that's not always been the case, not the least of which because the majority don't act on their desires
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 3:13pm
Garland makes perfectly clear he's not going to tolerate threats against members of the judiciary:
at same time means it's up to localities to do the same or not as regards threats against like, a school?
by the way, here's the "I wanna be hero for eternity" thing
if that's not ridiculed and denounced by those who are sympathetic with the political beliefs involved, they are just fueling the problem, because the main impetus is to become a hero to a group, doesn't really matter which one
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 4:38pm
Matthew McConaughey lobbies for gun reform.
by Orion Unregistered (not verified) on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 2:14am
I've been following the particulars on this and it's very clear to me that the difference between now and before is not that there are more copycats, but that THEY ARE BEING ARRESTED and you are therefore hearing about it. Just like grownups who have long been arrested for making violent threats against national leaders and at airports, teens aand twentysomethings, nutso adults and even kids are being arrested for making violent threats about mass shootings, allover the country, like it or not. Here's a few examples
more on the case of the Canadian kid-it was a big deal
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 2:22pm
here's some more - it's happening all over
more on the Berkeley high school case, it got a ton of coverage:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 2:44pm