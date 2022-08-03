    Barr & Trump's soiled reputations

    By PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/20/2022 - 2:48am |

    Elie Honing leads with Barr's embarrassing, corrupt and revealing texts:

    https://cafe.com/elies-note/note-from-elie-bill-barrs-revisionist-bs/

    And then there's Barr's dishonest book promotion tour:

     

    First, as a warmup, here's a piece I wrote last week about Barr's image rehab effort. /2https://t.co/W9qgqMIcdf

    — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) March 7, 2022

     

    Trump immediately declares Barr stupid, which is one way he always gives his accomplices more cred - by criticizing them the must be honest. But no, both Barr and Trump are lying, self-serving shits. As is Bolton, but at least he served more of a purpose. Wait for Pompeo to get going. Who else?

    Lincoln Project people still trying to do their part, I see:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:19pm

    Packing the courts with motherfuckera was always part of the grift.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:44pm

    Bill Barr roll call of infamy


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:55pm

    Barr resigned Dec 23 - he owns this.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:05pm

    The Bulwark's stance on the two laid out clear as a bell:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:38pm

    Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested this morning in his underwear in Miami for conspiracy in connection with the J6 insurrection. From NBC6. pic.twitter.com/NDX6wNoO0T

    — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 8, 2022

    Just in: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is indicted. DOJ says the charges include conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, plus assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property.

    — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) March 8, 2022


    Tarrio is not charged with taking part in the breach of the Capitol, but court papers say he led planning and stayed in touch with other members of the Proud Boys during their activity on Jan. 6, 2021.

    — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) March 8, 2022

    Prosecutors say he will make an initial appearance in court later today in Miami.

    — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) March 8, 2022

    We cannot rest until all of Trump's insurrectionist, traitorous foot soldiers face justice

    Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a leader of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys, has been indicted on a conspiracy charge in the Capitol attack.#TrumpCoupAttempthttps://t.co/NblO5Hgc2q

    — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) March 8, 2022

    The new allegations in the Tarrio indictment change the entire scope of their Jan. 6 involvement — no more tiptoeing around the premeditated aspect of storming the Capitol.

    The Proud Boys and their allies had plans in front of them, well before the 6th, to occupy the Capitol. https://t.co/JMNfJPBByZ pic.twitter.com/g2yuRl4GhC

    — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) March 8, 2022

    Former Proud Boys Leader Indicted in Jan. 6 Investigation https://t.co/2Nf4HJILhj

    — Jeffrey Levin (@jilevin) March 8, 2022

    The DOJ is moving up the ladder with the indictment of Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. DOJ alleges that "Tarrio and his co-defendants...conspired to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, the certification of the Electoral College vote." https://t.co/TXwDOi8Fru

    — KBK (@Kempo50) March 8, 2022

    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 3:12pm

    ^ got to admit , can't get it out of my mind that if a black guy or an Antifa radical was arrested like that, being told to strip to his undies, we'd never hear the end of the humiliating racist bastard cops thing. (Though I will acknowledge that his tribe is probably bitching a blue streak on the internet somewhere about it, after all they are big players in victim olympics and "ACAB" too.)


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 6:53pm

    this article on the first Jan. 6 trial makes clear how much work and time it takes to collect evidence and defend challenged charges if the defense lawyers are good ones

    kudos to the traitor's son for secretly recording his old man. THAT'S a PATRIOT! FBI Involved @nytimes https://t.co/U6ppKLfevU

    — Zack (@ZackEmery) March 9, 2022

    and that's for someone who was actually on the Capitol grounds. Throw in a pandemic delaying things.

    You can't "lock em up" based on accusations in the media or by opposing politicians, that's not the way our system works. If people have the money to pay lawyers and the stamina to have charges hanging over their head while they are challenged, they might just be able to do that to the end of their lives. (Those without the money and/or stamina take the plea deal.)

    Yeah, reputation is the thing that is the punishment in the meantime, justly or not. (Hence the common line once an accused is exonerated "where does xxx go to get their reputation back?")

    Just sayin'


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 10:53am

    so Merrick Garland finally addresses those NCD-types:

    NEW: Merrick Garland says that the Capitol riot inquiry “is the most urgent investigation in the history of the Justice Department.”https://t.co/MXZ65fIgZF

    — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 10, 2022

    I guess it all depends what your definition of "urgent" is. There's legal system "urgent", and then there's lynch-em-now we-all-know-they're-enemies-and-criminals "urgent", with which it's likely you lose the case....


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 11:57am

    now here's where I as a taxpayer would support some defunding of "police" 


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:29pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 2:47am

    It's all Pence's fault. (Perhaps wishing what he calls "the people" would have actually been successful at hanging him?)

    Trump told the Washington Examiner that he has preemptively dismissed Pence as a potential running mate because he doesn’t think “the people would accept it.” https://t.co/GfFPEEQIhA

    — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 16, 2022


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 7:10pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 7:19pm

    WTF?


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 2:37am

    Project Veritas October surprise still surprising

    https://digbysblog.net/2022/03/20/this-is-a-journalist/


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/20/2022 - 5:49pm

    two more years, could get interesting -


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 2:40pm

    she clearly thinks they will not select him as candidate, just using him as a cash cow -

    Maggie Haberman also retweeted - 

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 10:01pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 6:54pm

    John Dean says (found retweeted by that evil supporter of law and order and policing, Peter Moskos)


    by artappraiser on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 7:51pm

    I would remind that Bannon got discovery in being indicted for not obeying a Congressional subpoena, and has used that to pass on gov/trial-related infot o other Jan 6 participants (and more important Trump, Rudy, etc.).  


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 2:15am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 9:56pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 10:50pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 5:41pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 6:20pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 10:59pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 12:20am


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 5:27pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 5:31pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 7:18pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 7:19pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 7:49pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 8:55pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 9:55pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 7:33am

    hmmm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 7:08pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 8:11pm

    also

    Trump claims grocery stores in the United States “don’t have bread.” pic.twitter.com/bJfhF0JNRu

    — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) March 30, 2022


    by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 8:39pm

    About Durham's Alfa/Sussmann idiocy -

    https://www.emptywheel.net/2022/03/28/the-alfa-bank-dark-net-at-noon/


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 5:40pm

    again: TRUMP IS TOAST


    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 6:32pm

    Chairman Schiff on Trump's new Putin request: "At least he's consistent — consistently immoral and unpatriotic to be appealing to Putin at a time when Russia is killing Ukrainians, once again, for dirt on his opponents." @NBCNews

    — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 31, 2022


    Mike Pence's big 2024 rehab tour features him talking tough about Putin to gain distance from Trump. So let's not let them memory-hole Pence's neck-deep involvement in the Ukraine scandal or his slimy apologetics for Trump's Putinism. Here's a refresher:https://t.co/VB9KwOGkGb

    — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) March 31, 2022

    Two lamps. Nice chairs. Choice words about Trump’s treasonous support of Putin is 10/10 @MarkWarner pic.twitter.com/GiHPc2NCXu

    — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) March 31, 2022

    Former US president asks America’s greatest enemy - a war criminal and tyrant - to help him destroy the presidency of his successor after his own coup attempt failed.

    That’s literally the story.
    https://t.co/zlWIxJ7aZz

    — Nick Knudsen (@NickKnudsenUS) March 31, 2022

    Trump is “recapitulating all his most egregious scandals — from ‘Russia, if you’re listening’ to ‘I would like you to do us a favor’ — multiplied by a factor of genocide.” — @SykesCharlie, describing the “sheer revolting awfulness” of Trump’s latest outrageous plea to Putin: https://t.co/2rFsO4nhUp

    — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 31, 2022

    USA stands with Ukraine
    UK stands with Ukraine
    France stands with Ukraine
    Germany stands with Ukraine
    Italy stands with Ukraine
    Canada stands with Ukraine
    Spain stands with Ukraine
    Poland stands with Ukraine

    Trump stands with Putin.

    — Stephen Groves (@stephengrovesjr) March 31, 2022

    When is the damn GOP going to admit that trump is a traitor and an insurrectionist. Calling putin, the world's butcher, fo a favor during putin's killing of Ukrainian babies is just an example of how terrible trump is.

    — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) March 31, 2022

    by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 6:48pm

    Opinion: Forget what you heard. The DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe is moving at a good pace.

    By Randall D. Eliason Contributing columnist @ WashingtonPost.com, today at 3:20 p.m. EDT

    For months, critics of the Justice Department’s investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, have complained that prosecutors appeared to be focusing only on the rioters at the Capitol and not on higher-level targets. Then this week, we learned that over the past two months prosecutors have issued subpoenas to a number of individuals involved in planning, funding and executing the “Save America” rally, including people close to then-President Donald Trump. The response from the critics has been a mixture of professed relief that something is finally happening and continued complaints that the entire process is still moving too slowly.

    I think these critics continue to have it wrong. All indications are that the Justice Department is pursuing this massive, unprecedented investigation methodically and aggressively. I’d argue that the progress has been impressively fast. And now, a little more than a year into the investigation, things are unfolding at an increasingly rapid clip.

    There are hard truths behind the old saying about the wheels of justice grinding slowly. Large criminal investigations such as this involve the painstaking process of gathering massive amounts of evidence, assembling successful cases against lower-level participants, persuading them to cooperate, and using that to build progressively more serious cases against higher-level actors. Many of these steps involve reluctant defendants, defense attorneys, judges and court calendars, and they take time.

    All indications are that the Jan. 6 investigation is following this classic “up the ladder” model. Initially, we heard primarily about the prosecutions of hundreds of individual rioters. More recently, larger conspiracy indictments of members of the militia groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys brought more serious charges against individuals who played key roles in planning the assault on the Capitol. And now we have news of grand jury subpoenas directed at even higher-level targets, providing additional evidence of the investigative work that is going on out of public view. These are all signs of a large, complex investigation proceeding about as we should expect.

    Hopes for fast action at the very top of the ladder were raised this week when U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, hearing a civil case involving efforts to obtain emails from former Trump attorney John Eastman, ruled that it was “more likely than not” Trump himself had committed crimes attempting to overturn the election. I’ve seen even some lawyers suggest that the Justice Department could now simply take the judge’s ruling to the grand jury and get an indictment next week. But that’s not how any of this works.

    Sure, getting an indictment is relatively easy if that’s your only goal; the standard is only probable cause. But prosecutors may seek an indictment only if they believe they have evidence that would likely convince a unanimous jury of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in a trial where that evidence would be subject to challenge and witnesses subject to cross-examination.

    Convincing a judge in a civil hearing that a crime “more likely than not” occurred is a walk in the park compared with convicting a defendant at trial. No competent prosecutor would claim that Carter’s ruling means they now have enough to indict. And Carter relied only on information already publicly available, not on some new bombshell evidence. So while his finding was noteworthy, it provides no basis for the Justice Department to abandon its methodical investigation and suddenly rush to indict [....]


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 5:57pm

    Opinion: Trump’s lies are failing ​in Georgia. That’s good news for all of us.

    By Greg Sargent Columnist @WashingtonPost.com, today at 11:15 a.m. EDT

    We’re at a hinge point in our politics: In the coming weeks, we will get a clearer sense of the influence that Donald Trump wields over GOP primaries. Nowhere is this more pressing than in Georgia, where Trump has staked a great deal on his endorsements of a slate of Trumpist candidates who are challenging establishment Republican incumbents.

    Trump’s candidates may be in trouble, and some observers are interpreting as a sign of his weakening hold on the GOP. But something else is on the ballot, too: Whether running on a vow to subvert future election losses by any means necessary will be a political winner for Republicans going forward.

    In a new report on the Georgia primaries, NPR finds that Republicans in the state have little confidence that Trump’s candidate for governor will prevail. Trump has endorsed former senator David Perdue, who is running a primary challenge to sitting Gov. Brian Kemp.

    Trump endorsed Perdue for the express reason that Kemp refused to help Trump steal the 2020 election. But Perdue “lags behind Kemp in fundraising and polling,” reports NPR, and Georgia Republicans say Kemp appears likely to hang on.

    That’s because Kemp is still seen as conservative, due to things like his opposition to covid-19 mandates and his support for Georgia’s voter suppression law. Republican voters appear to think Kemp delivered for them, despite refusing to irredeemably corrupt himself on Trump’s behalf. Indeed, as Josh Kraushaar reports, Perdue is trailing Kemp even though most GOP voters do know Trump endorsed him, a clear sign his 2020 lies may be falling flat.

    If Perdue loses, it will be a comeuppance for one of the sleaziest political hustlers we’ve seen in some time. Perdue’s argument basically amounts to pitching himself as more willing than Kemp to debase himself and corrupt our democracy for the Trumpist cause [....]


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 6:07pm

    13-D DoJ chess - heading off the wack right-wing judges

     (i.e. this is likely why Garland's huge efforts are so quiet, painfully (and slowly) methodical, and still fraught with peril - even the absurd can sink a ship if not careful)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 9:05am

    DoJ Jan6 explainer


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 2:14am

    Our useless FEC (rules largely open to be broken, if any unlikely punishment it's way after and way less than the rewards for breaking the rules)

    But hey, Hillary ran a bad campaign - should've hit some foreign countries up for cash to get her out on the circuit, support more insurgent Facebook campaigns.

    Galling that she & the DNC just had to cough up $140k for mislabeling activities, while the Republicans have made big aport of illegal slush funds tunneling money from one shell corp to another and getting illegal support from corps like Cambridge Analytica as well as direct or indirect from fireign governments in the tens or hundreds of millions. And then there are candidates ignoring residency laws with various games.

     

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 3:18am

    From Saturday's rally:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 3:28am

    p.s. He got booed for not knowing the local lingo:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:29am

    Trump gets attention for saying he lost election

    BY KELSEY CAROLAN - 04/05/22 3:53 PM ET

    If he keeps doing it, that would be his greatest flip-flop yet, YUGE!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 6:48pm

    I figure she feels she's got to do something like this because if he ever gets some power back, it's off to Putin's gulag for her:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 8:45pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 11:24am

    strikes me as: I wannabe like Trump

    is more about role model than politics


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 12:37pm

    Barr is a fuckwad thread, autobiography edition .


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 1:21pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 6:21pm

    Longer thread, good stuff.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 6:28pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 7:13pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 7:33pm

    As Marcy notes, Ali is not "cooperating" - he's simply complying but passing along the same bullshit story he's been peddling for a year. It's like saying Eric Trump "cooperated" by showing up & pleading the Fifth over 500 times. Journalism is so sloppy these days. Which is what let's Barr pass off inane BS to rehab his shitted-on reputation w/o the press properly bringing up details of just how badly Barr ran over the law in 2 blatantly corrupt years.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/10/2022 - 4:43am

    legal eagle Colin Kalmbacher at "Law & Crime" reporting:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 8:10pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/10/2022 - 11:31am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 04/10/2022 - 9:17pm

    Liz Warren vs. Mitch on Clarence Thomas:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 7:02pm

    Compare and contrast: styles of Presidenting


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 8:12pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/19/2022 - 1:31pm

    Twitter trending - Piers Morgan - Television host Piers Morgan shares a clip from an 'explosive' upcoming interview with Donald Trump in which the former president can be seen ending the conversation early and walking off set

    etc.

     


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 5:12pm

    Reed Galen of Lincoln Project:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 8:29pm

    Piers gave The Sun an "exclusive" with a bit more juicy stuff:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 3:09am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 3:34am

    ‘I’ve Had It With This Guy’: G.O.P. Leaders Privately Blasted Trump After Jan. 6

    In the days after the attack, Representative Kevin McCarthy planned to tell Mr. Trump to resign. Senator Mitch McConnell told allies impeachment was warranted. But their fury faded fast.

    By Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin April 21, 2022, 5:01 a.m. ET

    In the days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, the two top Republicans in Congress, Representative Kevin McCarthy and Senator Mitch McConnell, told associates they believed President Trump was responsible for inciting the deadly riot and vowed to drive him from politics. Mr. McCarthy went so far as to say he would push Mr. Trump to resign immediately: “I’ve had it with this guy,” he told a group of Republican leaders.

    But within weeks both men backed off an all-out fight with Mr. Trump because they feared retribution from him and his political movement. Their drive to act faded fast as it became clear it would mean difficult votes that would put them at odds with most of their colleagues.

    “I didn’t get to be leader by voting with five people in the conference,” Mr. McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, told a friend.

    The confidential expressions of outrage from Mr. McCarthy and Mr. McConnell, which have not been previously reported, illustrate the immense gulf between what Republican leaders say privately about Mr. Trump and their public deference to a man whose hold on the party has gone virtually unchallenged for half a decade.

    The leaders’ swift retreat in January 2021 represented a capitulation at a moment of extraordinary political weakness for Mr. Trump — perhaps the last and best chance for mainstream Republicans to reclaim control of their party from a leader who had stoked an insurrection against American democracy itself.

    This account of the private discussions among Republican leaders in the days after the Jan. 6 attack is adapted from a new book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” which draws on hundreds of interviews with lawmakers and officials, and contemporaneous records of pivotal moments in the 2020 presidential campaign.

    Mr. McConnell’s office declined to comment. Mark Bednar, a spokesman for Mr. McCarthy, denied that the Republican leader told colleagues he would push Mr. Trump to leave office. “McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign,” Mr. Bednar said.

    No one embodies the stark accommodation to Mr. Trump more than Mr. McCarthy, a 57-year-old Californian who has long had his sights set on becoming speaker of the House. In public after Jan. 6, Mr. McCarthy issued a careful rebuke of Mr. Trump, saying that he “bears responsibility” for the mob that tried to stop Congress from officially certifying the president’s loss. But he declined to condemn him in sterner language.

    In private, Mr. McCarthy went much further.

    On a phone call with several other top House Republicans on Jan. 8, Mr. McCarthy said Mr. Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 had been “atrocious and totally wrong.” He faulted the president for “inciting people” to attack the Capitol, saying that Mr. Trump’s remarks at a rally on the National Mall that day were “not right by any shape or any form.”

    During that conversation, Mr. McCarthy inquired about the mechanism for invoking the 25th Amendment — the process whereby the vice president and members of the cabinet can remove a president from office — before concluding that was not a viable option. Mr. McCarthy, who was among those who objected to the election results, was uncertain and indecisive, fretting that the Democratic drive to impeach Mr. Trump would “put more fuel on the fire” of the country’s divisions.

    But Mr. McCarthy’s resolve seemed to harden as the gravity of the attack — and the potential political fallout for his party — sank in. Two members of Mr. Trump’s cabinet had quit their posts after the attack and several moderate Republican governors had called for the president’s resignation. Video clips of the riot kept surfacing online, making the raw brutality of the attack ever more vivid in the public mind.

    On Jan. 10, Mr. McCarthy spoke again with the leadership team and this time he had a plan in mind.

    The Democrats were driving hard at an impeachment resolution, Mr. McCarthy said, and they would have the votes to pass it. Now he planned to call Mr. Trump and tell him it was time for him to go.

    “What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it,” he told the group.

    Mr. McCarthy said he would tell Mr. Trump of the impeachment resolution: “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

    McCarthy contemplated a total break with Mr. Trump and his most extreme supporters.

    During the same Jan. 10 conversation when he said he would call on Mr. Trump to resign, Mr. McCarthy told other G.O.P. leaders he wished the big tech companies would strip some Republican lawmakers of their social media accounts, as Twitter and Facebook had done with Mr. Trump. Members such as Lauren Boebert of Colorado had done so much to stoke paranoia about the 2020 election and made offensive comments online about the Capitol attack.

    “We can’t put up with that,” Mr. McCarthy said, adding, “Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away, too?”

    Mr. McCarthy “never said that particular members should be removed from Twitter,” Mr. Bednar said.

    Other Republican leaders in the House agreed with Mr. McCarthy that the president’s behavior deserved swift punishment. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the second-ranking House Republican, said on one call that it was time for the G.O.P. to contemplate a “post-Trump Republican House,” while Representative Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the head of the party’s House campaign committee, suggested censuring Mr. Trump.

    Yet none of the men followed through on their tough talk in those private conversations.

    In the following days, Mr. McCarthy heard from some Republican lawmakers who advised against confronting Mr. Trump. In one group conversation, Representative Bill Johnson of Ohio cautioned that conservative voters back home “go ballistic” in response to criticism of Mr. Trump, demanding that Republicans instead train their denunciations on Democrats, such as Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden [....]


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 6:48am

    McCarthy & Cheney tapes


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 11:26pm

    Rick Wilson:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 11:39pm

    Kinzinger rubbing it in:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:36am

    For a party that says it's against homosexuality, they spend a lot of time sucking each others' dicks. Just sayin'...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:39am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:08pm

    meanwhile Trump keeping himself busy tonight digging holes at a Heritage conference (retweeted by Rick Wilson)


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:33am

    Trump will think they picked those two just to piss him off. enlightened


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:11am

    CIRCUS STARTS IN JUST A FEW HOURS -


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:41am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 3:08pm

    Trumpies vs. Desantis fans on culture wars? not exactly a pretty look for the GOP -

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 5:18pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 10:30pm

    ^ note NBC title: Jan. 6 revelations will 'blow the roof off the House,' Rep. Jamie Raskin says. The Jan. 6 committee plans to hold hearings in June and aims to have a report out about their investigation by the end of the summer or early fall, Raskin said.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 10:34pm

    MTG=>IDR, WTF?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 4:24am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 11:01am

    aiyeeee, PROJECTION!cheeky


    by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 9:31pm

    Donald Trump held in contempt for not complying with New York subpoena

    Twitter events, 15 minutes ago, lots of coverage at link

    On Monday, New York Judge Arthur F. Engoron held former president Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena related to state attorney general Letitia James' investigation into the Trump Organization. Trump was ordered to turn over materials sought by James and will be fined $10,000 per day until he does so, according to The New York Times.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 1:23pm

    here's the beginning of the NYT article; I note it could be a nothingburger once again if his lawyers do a good job of handling it

    By Jonah E. BromwichBen Protess and William K. Rashbaum

    April 25, 2022Updated 1:24 p.m. ET

    A New York judge on Monday held Donald J. Trump in contempt of court for failing to turn over documents to the state’s attorney general, an extraordinary rebuke of the former president.

    The judge, Arthur F. Engoron, ordered Mr. Trump to comply with a subpoena seeking records and assessed a fine of $10,000 per day until he satisfied the court’s requirements. In essence, the judge concluded that Mr. Trump had failed to cooperate with the attorney general, Letitia James, and follow the court’s orders.

    “Mr. Trump: I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” said Justice Engoron of State Supreme Court in Manhattan, before he held Mr. Trump in contempt and banged his gavel.

    Lawyers for Mr. Trump had argued that they conducted a thorough search for the records being sought by investigators and found no new documents to provide. But Justice Engoron decided that Mr. Trump’s lawyers had not provided sufficient detail about how they searched for records.

    The contempt order could be short lived. If Alina Habba, one of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, files a sworn statement detailing every step that was taken to locate potential documents, the judge might be satisfied, lawyers close to the case said. Ms. Habba said after the hearing ended that she intended to file such a statement, potentially by the end of the day.

    Ms. Habba also said she intended to appeal the ruling.

    At the hearing, Justice Engoron objected to an earlier statement from Mr. Trump’s lawyers regarding their efforts to search for documents, calling it “woefully insufficient” and “boilerplate.”

    It failed, he said, to outline “what, who, where, when and how any search was conducted.”

    The ruling — and Justice Engoron’s comments — represent a significant victory for Ms. James, whose office is conducting a civil investigation into whether Mr. Trump falsely inflated the value of his assets in annual financial statements.

    In January, Ms. James, [....]


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 1:35pm

    CNN exclusive - Mark Meadows’ 2,319 text messages reveal Trump’s inner circle communications before and after January 6


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 1:40pm

    "Marshall Lawn", eh? MtG ain't the smartest cookie on the block.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 5:42pm

    If you made her up as a character for a fictional product,  no one would believe it. Too simplistic, pure ditz, only knows how to ape or mime the narrative and when in trouble with that makes ridiculous shit up like about space lasers, Jews and wildfires. Nearly the whole GOP caucus is embarrassed of her and wish she would go away and that's really saying something! She is like those people still going to Trump rallies wearing T-shirts with Jackie O and Lady Di, thinking they are still alive, not smart enough to even get Qanon conspiracies straight, she represents those Trump fans that Mary Trump describes her uncle as despising and looking down on. Lauren Brobert is light years street smart/savvier than her but sometimes gets carried away acting childishly goofy in a sandbox with Margerie, same for Gaetz. What boggles my mind is what the voters must be like in her district to send her to the House for them--is it all a joke to them, is that it?

    I'll stop now cheeky


    by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 9:43pm

    ah, confirmation of my intuition -


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 2:19pm

    there's a new nickname for Trump trending on Twitter: "Velveeta Voldemort"


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 6:49pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 6:56pm

    After Marcy gave him shit, Tribe is learning - we already see how Meadows communicated with everyone on Jan 6. If he's indicted on a little crime, he'll use discovery to pass info to others, including Trump. They all act like a crime family. The court case against Weissenwhatever leading to Trump died because Weissenwhatevers assistant took the fall, claiming he thought all the undeclared tax bennies and gifts were legal, that he just didn't understand, letting his 2 superiors off the hook for blatantly illegal tax practices. Straight out of The Godfather.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 1:37am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 3:02pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 5:43pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 6:09pm

    FWIW #DementiaDon currently trending on Twitter, stemming from reaction to his Nebraska rally


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 3:41am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 12:05am


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 12:23am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 9:05am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 9:17am

    NEW: Mark Esper recounts Trump asking the stunned SecDef if the government could fire missiles into Mexico and then pretend it wasn’t the US who did it in his new memoir https://t.co/eINzwh4gI4

    — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 5, 2022

    note Twitter thread continues with summary of article


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 7:55pm

    early March ot this year in a speech to GOP donors


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 7:52pm

    as a reminder, a list of others in his cabinet who complained similarly by Sept. 2018 

    ‘Idiot,’ ‘Dope,’ ‘Moron’: How Trump’s aides have insulted the boss


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 10:01pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 2:02pm

    One of the ugliest right-wing lies about Jan. 6 is imploding. By Greg Sargent @ WashingtonPost.com. Today at 11:13 a.m. ET. Is an excellent summary, including links to all the recent finds/scoops by NYTimes, re: FBI, Epps. etc.

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 2:02pm

    having some fun pointing out Trump grifting, chapter 2,926:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 6:42pm

    leaked emails from Trump's lawyer show blueprint for 2024 coup - Greg Sargent @ WaPo - 

     

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:01am

    "not getting in that car"

    https://www.salon.com/2022/04/27/keep-the-leaks-coming-the-case-against-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 2:37am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 9:55am

    White House chief of staff burned papers and used encrypted Signal to hide comms, but Hillary's emails...

    https://www.politico.com/news/2022/05/26/meadows-burned-papers-meeting-s...


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 8:41pm

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 4:26pm

    Eastman claims made up over & over


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 12:48am

    #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace trending today


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 3:00pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 6:18pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 11:36pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 10:04am

    Trumpery & summer hearings
    Merrick Garland "fears no person," says legal scholar Norm Eisen — and he's coming for Trump | Salon.com


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:00am

    Brexit was Trumpery's twin, a Putin production to some extent playing off local conservative nationalism.
    A few years later "mistake to leave" is now polling just below 50% as the plurality opinion aside from London & Scotland, which have it as "hell yeah it was a mistake". (I think they've forgotten about N. Ireland now). "Don't know" still scoring in the teens - will need a few more shortages, truck lineups at the Chunnel and dumbass feeble comments coming out of Westminster to turn them around - war rebound be damned, Boris' Churchill accent won't save him this time.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:29am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:26am

    Navarro rants b4 arrest

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/peter-navarro-doj-indictment-contempt-ari...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 1:40am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 2:25am

    amazingly blatant, at least Leona only voiced the tax quote privately


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 2:20pm

    Alternate Mueller Report

    (Weismann team documents what they weren't allowed to say)

    https://www.emptywheel.net/2022/06/03/four-stories-from-andrew-weissmann...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:44am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:54pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 10:07pm

    see whole thread

    Stewart Rhodes' attorney says Rhodes and Tarrio met only briefly and fleetingly in underground parking garage at 400 N. Capitol St in DC on Jan 5, 2021

    But superseding indictment says meeting lasted 30 minutes ====> pic.twitter.com/CqskBlNCjc

    — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 6, 2022

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 2:14am

    Liz Cheney:

    "You know, we are not in a situation where former President Trump has expressed any sense of remorse about what happened...We are in fact in a situation where he continues to use even more extreme language...And so, people must pay attention." https://t.co/RaI49kYEiP

    — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 5, 2022


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 2:31am

    and the genius The Donald thought he could manipulate Bob:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 7:49pm

    Funny that you put Trump and Barr on equal footing here but we learn tonight that Ivanka thinks Barr is far more trustworthy than dear old dad. surprise

     


    by artappraiser on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 10:45pm

    Barr was involved in Iran-Contra, resigned days before the coup w/o stopping it, kept Trump from being charged w Russiagate and buried the Ukrainian extortion, plus set up Durham for a long vindictive witch-hunt, etc. Don't think either is trustworthy.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 10:01am

    Maggie Haberman on hearing point


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 3:21am

    Coup response breakdown


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 10:02am

    ratings! yuge! laugh

    and making that joke made me think: bodes well for Liz Cheney's future in politics?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 6:20pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 11:54pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 9:35am

    how Meidas is using the info


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 4:14pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 4:27pm

    now trending on Twitter: #LockHimUp


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 4:30pm

    Laurence Tribe:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 4:36pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 7:50pm

