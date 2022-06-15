Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Report Reveals Sharp Rise in Transgender Young People in the U.S.By artappraiser on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 6:11am |
New estimates based on C.D.C. health surveys point to a stark generational shift in the growth of the transgender population of the United States.
By Azeen Ghoraysi @ NYTimes.com, June 10, 2022
The number of young people who identify as transgender has nearly doubled in recent years, according to a new report that captures a stark generational shift and emerging societal embrace of a diversity of gender identities.
The analysis, relying on government health surveys conducted from 2017 to 2020, estimated that 1.4 percent of 13- to 17-year-olds and 1.3 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds were transgender, compared with about 0.5 percent of all adults. Those figures illustrated a significant rise since the researchers’ previous report in 2017, though the analyses used different methods.
Experts said that young people increasingly have the language and social acceptance to explore their gender identities, whereas older adults may feel more constrained. But the numbers, which vary widely from state to state, also raise questions about the role of peer influence or the political climate of the community [....]
The notion of what it means to live as a transgender person is also shifting. Dr. Goepferd, who is nonbinary, noted that many teenagers would not necessarily want or need hormones or surgeries to transition to another gender, as was typical of older generations [....]
related tweets I bookmarked because they struck me
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 6:20pm
I think he's being sarcastic, quote tweets are here
btw she tried to give a paywall-free link to her article, that's here
I don't know if it works as I subscribed and am logged in
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 10:02pm
grifting to be the hottest suffering minority around?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 11:21pm