Report Reveals Sharp Rise in Transgender Young People in the U.S.By artappraiser on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 6:11am |
New estimates based on C.D.C. health surveys point to a stark generational shift in the growth of the transgender population of the United States.
By Azeen Ghoraysi @ NYTimes.com, June 10, 2022
The number of young people who identify as transgender has nearly doubled in recent years, according to a new report that captures a stark generational shift and emerging societal embrace of a diversity of gender identities.
The analysis, relying on government health surveys conducted from 2017 to 2020, estimated that 1.4 percent of 13- to 17-year-olds and 1.3 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds were transgender, compared with about 0.5 percent of all adults. Those figures illustrated a significant rise since the researchers’ previous report in 2017, though the analyses used different methods.
Experts said that young people increasingly have the language and social acceptance to explore their gender identities, whereas older adults may feel more constrained. But the numbers, which vary widely from state to state, also raise questions about the role of peer influence or the political climate of the community [....]
The notion of what it means to live as a transgender person is also shifting. Dr. Goepferd, who is nonbinary, noted that many teenagers would not necessarily want or need hormones or surgeries to transition to another gender, as was typical of older generations [....]
Comments
related tweets I bookmarked because they struck me
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 6:20pm
I think he's being sarcastic, quote tweets are here
btw she tried to give a paywall-free link to her article, that's here
I don't know if it works as I subscribed and am logged in
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 10:02pm
grifting to be the hottest suffering minority around?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 11:21pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 5:00pm
A fact: medicine hasn't even begun to fucking understand sex-related hormones.
Look at the news for this study out today for just one outrageous example:
Those conclusions may or may not be faulty, that's not the point! The point: that endocrinologist prescribing hormones for you doesn't know much about how it all works!
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 8:23pm
Ugh, then half the reviews misread it - it's a narrowly defined study on aortic hardening among 147 "masters athletes" (not specifically marathon runners) in a rather tiny cohort.
https://www.bhf.org.uk/what-we-do/news-from-the-bhf/news-archive/2022/ju...
Download half of the actual research article here: https://heart.bmj.com/content/108/Suppl_1/A111 (the left side's from the previous article)
The research isn't peer reviewed, it's basically a draft, there are a number of questions re: the populations selected:
- ethnicity, just how many marathons they'd run - oh wait, it's "endurance events"
"studied over 300 ‘masters’ athletes - those aged over 40 who had taken part in over 10 endurance events and had exercised regularly for at least 10 years.
Half of the athletes were male, whilst the other half were female. The cohort was mainly made up of distance runners but also included cyclists, swimmers and rowers." Participants were recruited as having >10 years regular exercise & participated in >10 endurance events from the "same sporting bodies", though it doesn't say if the demands of their cohort sports were the same, and certainly women's time on many of these
Of course besides aorta hardening, there are other possible cardiac effects possible that weren't studied, nor effects on joints, lower back (some related to breasts & sports bras, but I'm sure some just related to other gender differences), and so on.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 5:36am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 6:33pm