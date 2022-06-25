Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Tesla dominates the list of most American-made carsBy artappraiser on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 9:12pm |
By Fred Lambert @ electrek.co, Jun. 21st 2022 11:18 am PT
[....] Cars.com runs an annual American Made-Index to determine what cars made in the US are the most American-made:
- Location of final assembly
- Percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts
- Country of origin for available engines
- Country of origin for available transmissions
- U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker’s footprint
Tesla already took the first place last year with the Model 3, but they have now released their 2022 list, and Tesla dominates it this year with the number 1 and 2 spots and four vehicles in the top 10: [....]
URL:
https://electrek.co/2022/06/21/tesla-dominates-list-most-american-made-cars/
Comments
Article has the top ten list but if you want to see more info. including prices and recent year results, it's here
https://www.cars.com/american-made-index/
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 9:16pm
Meanwhile in "Binjiang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China," they're making these
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 6:09pm
That's a lot of K9 robot shit. Hope these mongrels are house-trained.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 7:14pm