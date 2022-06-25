By Fred Lambert @ electrek.co, Jun. 21st 2022 11:18 am PT

[....] Cars.com runs an annual American Made-Index to determine what cars made in the US are the most American-made:

Location of final assembly

Percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts

Country of origin for available engines

Country of origin for available transmissions

U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker’s footprint

Tesla already took the first place last year with the Model 3, but they have now released their 2022 list, and Tesla dominates it this year with the number 1 and 2 spots and four vehicles in the top 10: [....]