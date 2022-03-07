Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Ben Franklin's home abortion how-toBy PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 11:17pm |
Ben Franklin's home abortion how-to
(what the Founding Fathers wanted, eh Alito?)
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/05/ben-franklin-american-instru...
https://www.npr.org/2022/05/18/1099542962/abortion-
More on Alito's jurisprudence incompetence or selective vindictiveness and mendaciousness
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/05/supreme-court-draft-abortion...
Ann Hill's successful 14th + 8th Amendments right to an abortion that Alito couldn't find
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/05/roe-decision-constitution-wa...
Able v Markle, Connecticut
https://www.anylaw.com/case/abele-v-markle/d-connecticut/04-18-1972/f41w...
- Add new comment
- 356 reads
Comments
What's your point?
Gut punches are complicated.
by barefooted on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 12:29pm
I was wondering how much the JK Rowling brew hah hah distracted from real women's/girls' problems, bing half the world's population, while going thru obligatory pronoun training rather than defending something as obvious as abortion and policing against gun massacres and a huge rise in violence.
I also remembered John Kerry's campaign was largely lost due to the hurry to get gay marriage accepted immediately, which of course didn't happen but it was a great recruiter for Iraq involvement and other conservative candidates and causes.
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/07/03/the-metamorphosis-of-j-k-rowlin...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 1:37pm