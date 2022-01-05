I had to post about this.

Years ago, I was pretty in to libertarianism. I knew all about Rand Paul's father, Ron. I knew the rhetoric. The failure of communism and the Soviet Union was always the leading example of how not just progressive but any aspirations beyond anarcho-capitalism were doomed to fail. The example was utilized all of the time. Universal health care wouldn't work because of the Soviet Union, food stamps led to dependency because of the Soviet Union, etc. Whenever you brought up any kind of policy that involved altruism, like clockwork, you would hear, "That sounds great in theory, but in the Soviet Union ..."

In addition to that, Paul and his father were always firm opponents of interventions and invasions, citing inevitable blowback that operations like the invasion of Iraq would lead to.

Now, here we are, in 2022, and Paul is citing the fact that Ukraine once belonged to the Soviet Union as an example that Russia is right and just in invading Ukraine.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY): “The countries that have been attacked, Georgia and Ukraine, were part of the Soviet Union ... since the 1920s.”



Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “That does not give Russia the right to attack them.” pic.twitter.com/jnlRP6wAsN — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2022

Ron Paul may have genuinely been the Ralph Nader of GOP politics for his run in congress. However, there's pretty good documentation that his think tank, the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, has been receiving cash and funding from Russian interests for some time. In the real world, it turns out that libertarian politics doesn't go much of anywhere without some sort of state funding.

Mikhail Gorbachev actually did the right wing speaking circuit back in the day, so it's possible that this investment has been going on for so long that it's full grown once it's been revealed to the world. Mitt Romney was the canary in the coal mine who tried to warn us about it.