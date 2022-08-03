Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Barr & Trump's soiled reputationsBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/20/2022 - 2:48am |
Elie Honing leads with Barr's embarrassing, corrupt and revealing texts:
https://cafe.com/elies-note/note-from-elie-bill-barrs-revisionist-bs/
And then there's Barr's dishonest book promotion tour:
Trump immediately declares Barr stupid, which is one way he always gives his accomplices more cred - by criticizing them the must be honest. But no, both Barr and Trump are lying, self-serving shits. As is Bolton, but at least he served more of a purpose. Wait for Pompeo to get going. Who else?
Comments
Lincoln Project people still trying to do their part, I see:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:19pm
Packing the courts with motherfuckera was always part of the grift.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:44pm
Bill Barr roll call of infamy
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 1:55pm
Barr resigned Dec 23 - he owns this.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:05pm
The Bulwark's stance on the two laid out clear as a bell:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 2:38pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 3:12pm
^ got to admit , can't get it out of my mind that if a black guy or an Antifa radical was arrested like that, being told to strip to his undies, we'd never hear the end of the humiliating racist bastard cops thing. (Though I will acknowledge that his tribe is probably bitching a blue streak on the internet somewhere about it, after all they are big players in victim olympics and "ACAB" too.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 6:53pm
this article on the first Jan. 6 trial makes clear how much work and time it takes to collect evidence and defend challenged charges if the defense lawyers are good ones
and that's for someone who was actually on the Capitol grounds. Throw in a pandemic delaying things.
You can't "lock em up" based on accusations in the media or by opposing politicians, that's not the way our system works. If people have the money to pay lawyers and the stamina to have charges hanging over their head while they are challenged, they might just be able to do that to the end of their lives. (Those without the money and/or stamina take the plea deal.)
Yeah, reputation is the thing that is the punishment in the meantime, justly or not. (Hence the common line once an accused is exonerated "where does xxx go to get their reputation back?")
Just sayin'
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 10:53am
so Merrick Garland finally addresses those NCD-types:
I guess it all depends what your definition of "urgent" is. There's legal system "urgent", and then there's lynch-em-now we-all-know-they're-enemies-and-criminals "urgent", with which it's likely you lose the case....
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 11:57am
now here's where I as a taxpayer would support some defunding of "police"
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:29pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 2:47am
It's all Pence's fault. (Perhaps wishing what he calls "the people" would have actually been successful at hanging him?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 7:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/16/2022 - 7:19pm
WTF?
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/19/2022 - 2:37am
Project Veritas October surprise still surprising
https://digbysblog.net/2022/03/20/this-is-a-journalist/
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/20/2022 - 5:49pm
two more years, could get interesting -
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 2:40pm
she clearly thinks they will not select him as candidate, just using him as a cash cow -
Maggie Haberman also retweeted -
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 6:54pm
John Dean says (found retweeted by that evil supporter of law and order and policing, Peter Moskos)
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/23/2022 - 7:51pm
I would remind that Bannon got discovery in being indicted for not obeying a Congressional subpoena, and has used that to pass on gov/trial-related infot o other Jan 6 participants (and more important Trump, Rudy, etc.).
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 9:56pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 10:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 5:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 6:20pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 10:59pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 03/27/2022 - 12:20am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 5:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 5:31pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 7:18pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 7:19pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 9:55pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 7:33am
hmmm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 7:08pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 8:11pm
also
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 8:39pm
About Durham's Alfa/Sussmann idiocy -
https://www.emptywheel.net/2022/03/28/the-alfa-bank-dark-net-at-noon/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 5:40pm
again: TRUMP IS TOAST
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 6:48pm
Opinion: Forget what you heard. The DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe is moving at a good pace.
By Randall D. Eliason Contributing columnist @ WashingtonPost.com, today at 3:20 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 5:57pm
Opinion: Trump’s lies are failing in Georgia. That’s good news for all of us.
By Greg Sargent Columnist @WashingtonPost.com, today at 11:15 a.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 6:07pm
13-D DoJ chess - heading off the wack right-wing judges
(i.e. this is likely why Garland's huge efforts are so quiet, painfully (and slowly) methodical, and still fraught with peril - even the absurd can sink a ship if not careful)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 9:05am
DoJ Jan6 explainer
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 2:14am
Our useless FEC (rules largely open to be broken, if any unlikely punishment it's way after and way less than the rewards for breaking the rules)
But hey, Hillary ran a bad campaign - should've hit some foreign countries up for cash to get her out on the circuit, support more insurgent Facebook campaigns.
Galling that she & the DNC just had to cough up $140k for mislabeling activities, while the Republicans have made big aport of illegal slush funds tunneling money from one shell corp to another and getting illegal support from corps like Cambridge Analytica as well as direct or indirect from fireign governments in the tens or hundreds of millions. And then there are candidates ignoring residency laws with various games.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 3:18am
From Saturday's rally:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 3:28am
p.s. He got booed for not knowing the local lingo:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:29am
Trump gets attention for saying he lost election
BY KELSEY CAROLAN - 04/05/22 3:53 PM ET
If he keeps doing it, that would be his greatest flip-flop yet, YUGE!
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 6:48pm
I figure she feels she's got to do something like this because if he ever gets some power back, it's off to Putin's gulag for her:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 8:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 11:24am
strikes me as: I wannabe like Trump
is more about role model than politics
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 12:37pm
Barr is a fuckwad thread, autobiography edition .
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 1:21pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 6:21pm
Longer thread, good stuff.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 6:28pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 7:13pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 7:33pm
As Marcy notes, Ali is not "cooperating" - he's simply complying but passing along the same bullshit story he's been peddling for a year. It's like saying Eric Trump "cooperated" by showing up & pleading the Fifth over 500 times. Journalism is so sloppy these days. Which is what let's Barr pass off inane BS to rehab his shitted-on reputation w/o the press properly bringing up details of just how badly Barr ran over the law in 2 blatantly corrupt years.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/10/2022 - 4:43am
legal eagle Colin Kalmbacher at "Law & Crime" reporting:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 8:10pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/10/2022 - 11:31am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/10/2022 - 9:17pm
Liz Warren vs. Mitch on Clarence Thomas:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 7:02pm
Compare and contrast: styles of Presidenting
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 8:12pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/19/2022 - 1:31pm
Twitter trending - Piers Morgan - Television host Piers Morgan shares a clip from an 'explosive' upcoming interview with Donald Trump in which the former president can be seen ending the conversation early and walking off set
etc.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 5:12pm
Reed Galen of Lincoln Project:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/20/2022 - 8:29pm
Piers gave The Sun an "exclusive" with a bit more juicy stuff:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 3:09am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 3:34am
‘I’ve Had It With This Guy’: G.O.P. Leaders Privately Blasted Trump After Jan. 6
In the days after the attack, Representative Kevin McCarthy planned to tell Mr. Trump to resign. Senator Mitch McConnell told allies impeachment was warranted. But their fury faded fast.
By Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin April 21, 2022, 5:01 a.m. ET
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 6:48am
McCarthy & Cheney tapes
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 11:26pm
Rick Wilson:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 11:39pm
Kinzinger rubbing it in:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:36am
For a party that says it's against homosexuality, they spend a lot of time sucking each others' dicks. Just sayin'...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:39am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:08pm
meanwhile Trump keeping himself busy tonight digging holes at a Heritage conference (retweeted by Rick Wilson)
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:33am
Trump will think they picked those two just to piss him off.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:11am
CIRCUS STARTS IN JUST A FEW HOURS -
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:41am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 3:08pm
Trumpies vs. Desantis fans on culture wars? not exactly a pretty look for the GOP -
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 5:18pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 10:30pm
^ note NBC title: Jan. 6 revelations will 'blow the roof off the House,' Rep. Jamie Raskin says. The Jan. 6 committee plans to hold hearings in June and aims to have a report out about their investigation by the end of the summer or early fall, Raskin said.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 10:34pm
MTG=>IDR, WTF?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 4:24am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 11:01am
aiyeeee, PROJECTION!
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 9:31pm
Donald Trump held in contempt for not complying with New York subpoena
Twitter events, 15 minutes ago, lots of coverage at link
On Monday, New York Judge Arthur F. Engoron held former president Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena related to state attorney general Letitia James' investigation into the Trump Organization. Trump was ordered to turn over materials sought by James and will be fined $10,000 per day until he does so, according to The New York Times.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 1:23pm
here's the beginning of the NYT article; I note it could be a nothingburger once again if his lawyers do a good job of handling it
By Jonah E. Bromwich, Ben Protess and William K. Rashbaum
April 25, 2022Updated 1:24 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 1:35pm
CNN exclusive - Mark Meadows’ 2,319 text messages reveal Trump’s inner circle communications before and after January 6
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 1:40pm
"Marshall Lawn", eh? MtG ain't the smartest cookie on the block.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 5:42pm
If you made her up as a character for a fictional product, no one would believe it. Too simplistic, pure ditz, only knows how to ape or mime the narrative and when in trouble with that makes ridiculous shit up like about space lasers, Jews and wildfires. Nearly the whole GOP caucus is embarrassed of her and wish she would go away and that's really saying something! She is like those people still going to Trump rallies wearing T-shirts with Jackie O and Lady Di, thinking they are still alive, not smart enough to even get Qanon conspiracies straight, she represents those Trump fans that Mary Trump describes her uncle as despising and looking down on. Lauren Brobert is light years street smart/savvier than her but sometimes gets carried away acting childishly goofy in a sandbox with Margerie, same for Gaetz. What boggles my mind is what the voters must be like in her district to send her to the House for them--is it all a joke to them, is that it?
I'll stop now
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 9:43pm
ah, confirmation of my intuition -
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 2:19pm
there's a new nickname for Trump trending on Twitter: "Velveeta Voldemort"
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 6:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 6:56pm
After Marcy gave him shit, Tribe is learning - we already see how Meadows communicated with everyone on Jan 6. If he's indicted on a little crime, he'll use discovery to pass info to others, including Trump. They all act like a crime family. The court case against Weissenwhatever leading to Trump died because Weissenwhatevers assistant took the fall, claiming he thought all the undeclared tax bennies and gifts were legal, that he just didn't understand, letting his 2 superiors off the hook for blatantly illegal tax practices. Straight out of The Godfather.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 1:37am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 3:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 5:43pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 6:09pm
FWIW #DementiaDon currently trending on Twitter, stemming from reaction to his Nebraska rally
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 3:41am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 12:05am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 12:23am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 9:05am
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 9:17am
note Twitter thread continues with summary of article
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 7:55pm
early March ot this year in a speech to GOP donors
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 7:52pm
as a reminder, a list of others in his cabinet who complained similarly by Sept. 2018
‘Idiot,’ ‘Dope,’ ‘Moron’: How Trump’s aides have insulted the boss
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 2:02pm
One of the ugliest right-wing lies about Jan. 6 is imploding. By Greg Sargent @ WashingtonPost.com. Today at 11:13 a.m. ET. Is an excellent summary, including links to all the recent finds/scoops by NYTimes, re: FBI, Epps. etc.
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 2:02pm
having some fun pointing out Trump grifting, chapter 2,926:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 6:42pm
leaked emails from Trump's lawyer show blueprint for 2024 coup - Greg Sargent @ WaPo -
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 12:01am
"not getting in that car"
https://www.salon.com/2022/04/27/keep-the-leaks-coming-the-case-against-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 2:37am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 9:55am
White House chief of staff burned papers and used encrypted Signal to hide comms, but Hillary's emails...
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/05/26/meadows-burned-papers-meeting-s...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 8:41pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 4:26pm
Eastman claims made up over & over
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 12:48am
#TrumpIsANationalDisgrace trending today
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 3:00pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 6:18pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 11:36pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 10:04am
Trumpery & summer hearings
Merrick Garland "fears no person," says legal scholar Norm Eisen — and he's coming for Trump | Salon.com
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:00am
Brexit was Trumpery's twin, a Putin production to some extent playing off local conservative nationalism.
A few years later "mistake to leave" is now polling just below 50% as the plurality opinion aside from London & Scotland, which have it as "hell yeah it was a mistake". (I think they've forgotten about N. Ireland now). "Don't know" still scoring in the teens - will need a few more shortages, truck lineups at the Chunnel and dumbass feeble comments coming out of Westminster to turn them around - war rebound be damned, Boris' Churchill accent won't save him this time.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:29am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:26am
Navarro rants b4 arrest
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/peter-navarro-doj-indictment-contempt-ari...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 2:25am
amazingly blatant, at least Leona only voiced the tax quote privately
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 2:20pm
Alternate Mueller Report
(Weismann team documents what they weren't allowed to say)
https://www.emptywheel.net/2022/06/03/four-stories-from-andrew-weissmann...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:44am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:54pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 10:07pm
see whole thread
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 2:14am
Liz Cheney:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 2:31am
and the genius The Donald thought he could manipulate Bob:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 7:49pm
Funny that you put Trump and Barr on equal footing here but we learn tonight that Ivanka thinks Barr is far more trustworthy than dear old dad.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 10:45pm
Barr was involved in Iran-Contra, resigned days before the coup w/o stopping it, kept Trump from being charged w Russiagate and buried the Ukrainian extortion, plus set up Durham for a long vindictive witch-hunt, etc. Don't think either is trustworthy.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 10:01am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 5:57am
Trump Hits Back at Daughter’s Account That She Accepted His Election Loss
The former president, responding to videotaped testimony played at the Jan. 6 hearing, said Ivanka Trump had been “checked out” and was not involved in studying the election results.
By Maggie Haberman @NYTimes.com
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 5:55am
Maggie Haberman on hearing point
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 3:21am
Coup response breakdown
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 10:02am
ratings! yuge!
and making that joke made me think: bodes well for Liz Cheney's future in politics?
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 6:20pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 11:54pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 9:35am
how Meidas is using the info
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 4:14pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 4:27pm
now trending on Twitter: #LockHimUp
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 4:30pm
Laurence Tribe:
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 4:36pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 7:50pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 10:36pm
Fox's reputation never matters -
No matter how bad they lie, their audience keeps rallying around their craptastic "fair & balanced" illusion
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 9:53am
Durham also getting worse, if possible...
An investigator who'll run around the world investigating based on some whispers, but when has the people & documents for the investigation close, can't be bothered - if they don't fit his preferred narrative.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 9:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 2:25am
Cambridge Analytica lives on
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 4:59am
Bannon's Chinese slush fund
https://digbysblog.net/2022/06/16/bannons-fugitive-benefactor-helped-fun...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 2:14pm
Lincoln Project going with playing up how Trump was okay with Pence being killed or whatever:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 10:17pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 11:48pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 1:18am
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 2:10am
just for fun
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 4:40pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 5:27pm
Trump's Jan6 false flag attempt
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 4:39am
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 7:06pm
Nearly 6 In 10 Americans Want Trump Charged For Insurrection: Poll
The ABC News/Ipsos poll also found that 60% of those surveyed believed the House select committee is conducting a "fair and impartial" investigation.
@ HuffPost, Jun 19, 2022, 07:30 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 9:44pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/21/2022 - 8:43pm
a reminder that Kanye West's publicist was a major part of harassing the now famous Ruby Freeman
So much for the 'black community' thing.
How many ways does one have to point out that everything is not about racism before people stop it?
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/22/2022 - 4:55am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 06/22/2022 - 10:15am
a dozen Feds raid Jeffrey Clark's home pre-dawn while he stands outside in his pajamas
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 3:01pm
also
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 8:20pm
actually DOJ subpoenas galore today, mass quantities of subpoenas about fake electors allover the country
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 11:27pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 4:30pm
the pertinent excerpt from Seth Abramson (groaning mega-thread, ready to crash):
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 4:48pm
picture from today's public hearing:
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 8:13pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 8:18pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 12:36am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 5:22am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 9:37am
love it! this is the way to fight a troll of that kind.
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 3:24pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 3:24pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 10:32pm
How Trumps burned Vance, memory lane
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/how-ivanka-trump-and-donald-tru...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 12:07pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 12:32pm
Seth's thread for Thurs Jan6 hearings
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 1:03pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 5:34pm
Grifting as bad as the worst televangelists of the past:
by artappraiser on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 6:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 2:44pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 4:40pm
btw, Ali Alexander wanted very much to testify in public to the Jan. 6 committee but they denied him. And nobody knows who the surprise witness Tues. will be:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 12:44am
Hutchinson, not Stenger
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/27/jan-6-committee-surprise-tuesda...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 12:50am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 12:33am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 2:46am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 9:34am
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 4:26pm
reaction from a politically-moderate expert on cops
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 4:31pm
Interesting side discussion to above on the Secret Service:
finally, great point that the word "secret" has a meaning
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 4:39pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 6:02am
"who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to an ongoing investigation"
I suspect we often don't hear more because of the underlined! Any decent lawyer would tell their client that loose lips sink ships, STFU.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 5:51pm
DoJ & Jan6 committee also telling them that. Ppl keep complaining Garland's not doing anything cuz his team's not blabbing to media. And with hundreds of witnesses and unlocking phones, it takes a long time.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 1:53am
How Dan Rather sees today's proceedings:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 5:04pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 5:16pm
Ah, interesting here, Maggie is basically saying here that Hutchinson was not a source of hers for all the leaks she got during the Trump presidency, that others were but are not as brave:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 5:52pm
WOW Rep. Nadler to House Judiciary Twitter account on Twitter:
I found that because I saw this quote tweet:
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 7:51pm
How the Jan. 6 panel's star witness drew a roadmap for Trump’s culpability
Cassidy Hutchinson wasn’t a household name before Tuesday, but it seems unlikely she’ll remain in obscurity after her testimony.
By KYLE CHENEY and NICHOLAS WU @ Politico.com, 06/28/2022 06:14 PM EDT
edit to add:
Law and Order | Opinion | Did Cassidy Hutchinson Just Hand the Jan. 6 Committee Its ‘Smoking Gun’?
Donald Trump’s determination to lead his armed followers to march on the Capitol demonstrates the state of mind necessary to prove crimes such as incitement and obstruction.
by RENATO MARIOTTI @ Politico Magazine, 06/28/2022 07:11 PM EDT Renato Mariotti is the Legal Affairs Columnist for POLITICO Magazine. He is a former federal prosecutor and host of the “On Topic” podcast.
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 8:31pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 9:11pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 11:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 12:17am
Mulvaney predictions:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 4:27am
From Former @WhiteHouse45 Deputy Press Secretary, Trump 2020 spox, etc.
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 4:36am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 10:17am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 1:30am
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 10:21am
Liz Cheney:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 6:00pm
Seditious conspiracy:
by artappraiser on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 6:08pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 9:19am
Trump coordinated activities
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 11:22am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 9:37pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 2:59am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 3:35am
a few days earlier he retweeted this from a colleague
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 3:43am
Cheney hones Trump indictment msg
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 1:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 3:43pm
ETTD. A bit more on what they were doing. Chesebro should be interesting.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 4:35pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 4:51am
interesting that the Committee tweeted a clip of Kinzinger on Colbert's show
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 10:24pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 4:49am
THEY SNAGGED HIM!
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 1:56pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 6:42pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 10:12pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 11:46pm
Memory lane - forgot this
Nice that the powers that be will act on a lie just in case - makes disinfo easier.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 1:46am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 7:19pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 7:46pm
WaPo fluffs Trump again (what *do* they get out of acting like his PR team? I thought he & Bezos were supposed to be enemies)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 8:37pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 8:41am
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 3:48am
Henry didn't mind a few minutes of fame I noticed - never too old to play a lap dog.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 6:38am
Well it takes one to know a much worse one. I definitely thought that the quote was in the spirit of the title of your thread. They all thought he coulda been a contender and he turned out to be such an incredible gobsmacking village idiot. I think of Rex Tillerson as another example of the syndrome - what was he even thinking taking that job?
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 1:01pm
Lay down with the pigs and all that...
Actually i think Rex Tillerson is one of the very few to come out looking a bit morally consistent during this whole debacle. Sure he could've been more forceful, but he got fired for all the right reasons. Not sure what he was thinking, but didn't seem to be padded on 3 sides of the aisle like say Mike "true Patriot Flynn working for several governments at once.
But whatever Barbara wassername (Walters) retrieved of Henry's reputation he blew it all to hell.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 1:28pm
At this rate, there's a danger of running out of people he approves of:
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 10:21pm
(see thread)
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 9:37pm
excellent point by Marcie:
calling them white supremacist never really did sit right with me. Sure, there are some but it's inaccurate, doesn't get you to the truth and full understanding. Oathkeepers especially have more of a libertarian extremist thing going on.
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 10:05am
Everyone loves this non-racist non-offensive "white privileged male" or "white supremacists" or other coined terms to point out the burr in the butt of humanity without which we:d all be (oops, "you all'd be") hunky dory. Of course sometimes that s enlarged to including the white enabling bitchez, no offense I'm sure, so maybe pared down a bit. (But y'all be allies for the battle for abortion, don't y'all worry - 50%, ya know)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 12:28pm
GUEST ESSAY: I Was Betrayed by President Trump
By Aquilino Gonell @ NYTimes.com, July 10, 2022
Mr. Gonell is a sergeant in the Capitol Police and was injured during the Jan. 6 riot.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 9:46pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 10:29pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 12:43am
Bannon in big trouble:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 12:46am
People jump on Bolton, missing the rather important point that Trump did prepare a rather ingenious complex coup that's taken 1 1/2 years to unravel *by good luck*
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 5:11pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 7:42pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 7:57pm
btw Liz Cheney's taken a lead role in the House hearings for months w/o anyone fretting that she's not terribly likeable. How can that be?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 10:53am
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 7:58pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 9:45pm
obviously admired the grift -
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 11:29pm
The butt-dial heard round the world...
from Newsgluteusmaximus
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 1:06am
good one for the history books
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 3:32am
Black cop who shot white rioter in country saddled by systemic racism
...cleared of wrongdoing by the Justice Department and the Capitol Police. In announcing its decision not to charge him, the Justice Department said in April that investigators had examined video, physical evidence from the scene, autopsy results and statements from the officer involved, as well as other officers and witnesses....
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 2:09pm
Ivana Trump dead at 73
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 6:11pm
StB/KGB agent? How'd Ivana get to travel so easily when most of Czechoslovakia was locked down post-'68 Spring?
https://sicem365.com/forums/7/topics/80411
Fake ski credentials - any "Olympics" ability, or simply a honey trap?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivana_Trump#Early_life_and_education
Seems she helped groom her new asset well -
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/29/trump-russia-asset-claim...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 3:22am
How Trump underperformed
(no fraud excuse needed)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 9:55pm
that is so interesting, as Barr suggested about PA, and then the Roll Call study
these are important swing states or swingy ones at the very least SO the question for me is WHY DOES TRUMP and his fans have such a hold on so many in the GOP, why are so many so afraid to go against him? He's literally a loser! At the bottom of the party, not at the top, but so many still treat him like a leader.
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 1:40am
It was never about reason and logic. They started planning victimhood & "stabbed in the back" back in Aug/Sept - facts don't derail the plan.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 1:52am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 9:59pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 2:34am