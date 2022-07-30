    [Trump/Russia/GOPgate] sock puppet org busted

    By PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 6:14am |

    Previous 5-month long thread here:

    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/barr-trumps-soiled-reputations-35202

    New charges may signal a more expansive effort to weed out Russian sockpuppet orgs for influencing elections & public opinion, right and left. ["failure to register as a foreign agent"]

    13 Russians charged by Mueller in absentia 4 years ago, but this one seems to point higher up the RU food chain plus charges Americans as well.

    The presence of investigation in Tampa (thoselcharging Black Hammer ATL as well) instead of SDNY may also signal a broader effort or different regional approach (good morning, Mr. DeSantis - nice hotbed of dissent you got there, would be a shame to see it go belly up)

    Longer thread from Marcy

     

    Comments

    Previous post Black Hammer:

    https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-group-implicated-in-russian-influence-s...

    Previous comment Secret Service leads' erased texts:

    http://dagblog.com/comment/319253#comment-319253

    Trump loses appeal on giving tax filings to Congress from 3 years ago, tho narrowed a bit, will be appealed again higher for sure.

    https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/appeals-court-congress-trump-f...

    Trump asks for absolute immunity from all civil lawsuits as Přez:

    https://news.yahoo.com/trump-asking-appeals-court-him-053711379.html

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 6:59am

    3 degrees of   Kevin Bacon  Roger Stone


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:53pm

    Manafort also angling for a pardon during 2020 campaign. Doing what with his Russian friends?

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/paul-manafort-secret-trump-adviser-book_n...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:58pm

    Latest Comments

    more